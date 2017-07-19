First Federal awards $50,000 grant to Whatcom Habitat for Humanity
First Federal Community Foundation presented $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County. The money will go toward construction of the 52-unit Telegraph Townhomes in Bellingham. Habitat for Humanity recently partnered with Kulshan Community Land Trust to create the Habitat Kulshan Project to build the development.
The First Federal Community Foundation is a charitable corporation funded by First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of Port Angeles-based First Federal Savings and Loan Association. It has 12 locations throughout Western Washington, including two in Bellingham.
