First Federal Foundation announces grant awards
by ehamann
The First Federal Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its local grant awards. In total, 15 Washington nonprofits received $300,000 in gifts.
Local recipients include the Bellingham Food Bank, Lydia Place and Northwest Youth Services.
The First Federal Community Foundation is a private 501(c)3 funded through First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of Port Angeles-based First Federal.
