First Federal Foundation awards $25,000 to Lydia Place
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The First Federal Community Foundation has awarded a grant for $25,000 to Lydia Place to support its Strengthening Families, Building Futures Campaign.
The campaign is centered on the needs of the community’s most vulnerable children. The campaign builds on projects already underway and allows Lydia Place to expand its services to reach additional families.
The First Federal Community Foundation is a private charitable corporation funded by First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.