First Federal Foundation awards $25,000 to Lydia Place

by
Filed on 19. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The First Federal Community Foundation has awarded a grant for $25,000 to Lydia Place to support its Strengthening Families, Building Futures Campaign.

The campaign is centered on the needs of the community’s most vulnerable children. The campaign builds on projects already underway and allows Lydia Place to expand its services to reach additional families.

The First Federal Community Foundation is a private charitable corporation funded by First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles.

