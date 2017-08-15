First Federal foundation elects new directors
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes, People On The Move
First Federal Community Foundation elected Norman Tonina and Cindy Finnie to its board of directors during its annual meeting on July 24. David Flodstrom was also reelected to another term. All board members will serve two-year terms.
Tonina has served as chairman of the Fort Worden Public Development Authority in Port Townsend since 2015. He is also a adjunct faculty member at Seattle Pacific University.
In 2011, Finnie retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 38 years. She is co-owner and president of Rainshadow Properties, Inc, a hotel and property management company she cofounded in 1995.
The First Federal Community Foundation is a charitable corporation funded by First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles.
