First Federal hires new chief credit officer

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

First Federal announced the hire Terry Anderson as new executive vice president and chief credit officer. Anderson has more than two decades of management experience in credit administration, sales commercial banking and residential real estate. Most recently, Anderson served as executive vice president and chief credit officer for South Sound Bank for six years, as well as a number of positions at West Coast Bank, US Bank and Bank of America.

Based in Port Angeles, First Federal is a Washington-chartered mutual savings bank with 13 locations, including two in Whatcom County.