First Federal hires new marketing director

Filed on 07. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

First Federal has announced the hiring of Karen Lewis as marketing director.

Previously, Lewis served as senior marketing manager, retail lending, at BMO Harris Bank. Her other career experience includes military service with the Canadian Forces Army Reserve, international experience in Asia, and North American financial services experience across a variety of marketing groups.

Lewis holds an honors bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in communication and culture from York University and Ryerson University.

First Federal is a Washington-chartered, community-based savings bank, primarily serving Western Washington. It has 12 banking locations, including two in Whatcom County.