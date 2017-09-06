First Federal hires new marketing manager
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
First Federal has hired new marketing manager Jen Ross. Ross has been the First Federal marketing coordinator for the last five years. She is a lifelong Port Angeles resident.
First Federal is headquartered in Port Angeles and has 12 locations, including two in Whatcom County.
