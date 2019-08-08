Fitness Gear and Training now carries Spirit Fitness
by mathewroland
Filed on 08. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Owned by Zachary Palmer and located at 1605 N State St., Fitness Gear and Training announced they have been awarded an agreement to sponsor the new Spirit Fitness line of products. Products such as elliptical trainers, commercial and home treadmills, spin bikes, rowing machines and strength equipment. The new line of products complements those provided by Fitness Gear and Training like Precor, SportsArt Fitness, Hoist Fitness, BH Fitness and Octane Fitness. For more information visit www.fitnessgearandtraing.com
