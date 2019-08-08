Fitness Gear and Training now carries Spirit Fitness

Fitness Gear and Training now carries Spirit Fitness

by
Filed on 08. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Owned by Zachary Palmer and located at 1605 N State St., Fitness Gear and Training announced they have been awarded an agreement to sponsor the new Spirit Fitness line of products. Products such as elliptical trainers, commercial and home treadmills, spin bikes, rowing machines and strength equipment. The new line of products complements those provided by Fitness Gear and Training like Precor, SportsArt Fitness, Hoist Fitness, BH Fitness and Octane Fitness. For more information visit www.fitnessgearandtraing.com

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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