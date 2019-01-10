Food and farming conference to be held next month

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

Sustainable Connections invites all food businesses, artisans and growers to the NW Washington Farm-to-Table Trade Meeting on Feb. 19.

The trade meetings brings together more than 180 farmers, fishermen, food artisans, restaurants, grocers and others in food and farming businesses.

Each year, the meeting generates approximately $500,000 in new business-to-business sales. There will be facilitated networking, one-on-one consultations for food buyers and sellers, an exp, education workshops, and speakers from around the region.

Hannah Clark, the Pacific Northwest Director of the American Farmland Trust, will deliver the keynote address on the state of farmland in the region.

A seasonally-inspired seven course lunch, made by the Northwest Washington Chef’s Collective and the Bellingham Technical College Culinary Arts program, will be available.

Spanish translation services will be available for attendees at talks and workshops. Early registration ends Jan. 18.

The event will be held 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bellingham Technical College. Early pricing is $55 and general admission is $70. Discounts on admission are available to Sustainable Connections members. For more information, visit www.sustainableconnections.org/events.