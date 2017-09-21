Food Truck Round Up tickets on sale now

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Tickets are now on sale for Industrial Credit Union’s fifth annual Food Truck Round Up. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

The Food Truck Round Up is a benefit for Whatcom County Food Banks. It features more than 20 local food trucks, a beer garden with Kulshan Brewing Co. beer, a family area and live music.

Tickets are $7, include a custom pint glass and are on sale at all Industrial Credit Union locations throughout Whatcom County.