Former Ferndale restaurant owner joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Maggie Parker recently joined Muljat Group Realtors as a broker. Parker is a Whatcom County native and graduate of Ferndale High School. Previously, she spent the last five years as owner and operator of Maggie’s Pub.
“I made countless lifelong friendships and learned a lot about beer, life, and business,” Parker said. “Real estate is a great way to utilize my customer-service and business experience.”
Parker is donating 10 percent of her gross commission income, after brokerage split and before taxes and expenses, from each sale to local and international charities.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Parker at 360-940-0684 or visit http://www.mpreal.estate/.
