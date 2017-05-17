Former site of rundown inn reopens as new Bellingham hotel

by ehamann

Filed on 17. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

A 1950s inn has been extensively remodeled and has reopened as the Heliotrope Hotel. The 17-room hotel at 2419 opened for guests on May 15.

The site has been given a major facelift. Co-owner David Johnston, of Bellingham’s Clearstory Investments, has been involved with the preservation and renovation of historic buildings in Washington over the last 20 years. He had been eyeing this, the former Lions Inn Motel property, for several years when he was approached by Peter and Aimee Frazier, local residents and vacation rental hosts. They acquired the property in August of 2016 and gained several other partners.

For reservations and more information, call 888-966-0801 or visit www.heliotropehotel.com.