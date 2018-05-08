Forum on Whatcom County fishing industry to be held May 10

by ehamann

Filed on 08. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

The Whatcom Food Network invites organizations and individuals to its spring forum from 9 a.m.-noon on May 10 at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 North Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham.

The forum will focus on Whatcom County’s fishing sector, which creates 1,781 direct jobs, generates $320 million from purchases by the fishing fleet, and $16 million in tax revenue for state and local governments.

Participants will learn about the economic impact of fishing, health of fish populations, management and consumer issues, tribal fisheries, and labor.

Presenters include Pete Granger, president of the Working Waterfront Coalition, Cliff Cultee, former chair of the Lummi Indian Business Council, Kevin Riley, assistant plant manager of Trident Seafoods, and Riley Starks, marketing manager for Lummi Island Wild.

Refreshments and morning snacks will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.whatcomfoodnetwork.org.