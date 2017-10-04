Forum to focus on Whatcom farmland

by ehamann

Whatcom Food Network’s Fall Forum will be on Nov. 9 from 1-4 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St., Ferndale. It will feature Hannah Clark, executive director of the Washington Association of Land Trusts, and a panel of farmers and other professionals working on farmland preservation in Whatcom County. The event will focus on the state of farmland, throughout the county and region.

Since 1950, the Puget Sound region has lost 60 percent of its farmland. The event will be a place to learn about what’s happening in the county and what can be done to protect the local agricultural sector and the farmland it depends on.

Attendees will also have the chance to network with other professionals working in the local food system.

The forum is free, but attendance is limited and attendees must RSVP. To RSVP and for more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1929369707311347/ or call 360-647-7093 x110.