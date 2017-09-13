Four Points appoints new director of sales and marketing

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Lisa Mudd-Keenan has been appointed director of sales and marketing at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center.

She served in the same position previously when the property was owned by Fred Poppe, and has been at another local hotel for the last 14 years. She returns to the property after the recent completion of a multimillion dollar renovation of the hotel, including the launch of B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar in May.

Four Points is a 132-room hotel with two restaurants and 14,000 square feet of meeting room space located at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.