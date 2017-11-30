Four Points’ B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar hires new general manager

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

David Archer has been appointed as the general manager of B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar in Bellingham. Archer has more than 20 years of experience in the local hospitality industry.

B-Town opened May 5 inside Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center, at 714 Lakeway Drive.