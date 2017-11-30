Four Points’ B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar hires new general manager
by ehamann
Filed on 30. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
David Archer has been appointed as the general manager of B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar in Bellingham. Archer has more than 20 years of experience in the local hospitality industry.
B-Town opened May 5 inside Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center, at 714 Lakeway Drive.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.