Four Points Bellingham hires marketing manager

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Matt Lesinski recently returned to Bellingham and began serving as marketing manager at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center.

Lesinski is a graduate of Western Washington University and has nine years of marketing and sales experience, including at the Mount Baker Theatre and The Upfront Theatre in Bellingham.

Four Points is managed by Providence Hospitality Partners and is located at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call 360-671-1011 or visit www.FourPointsBellingham.com.