Four Points Bellingham promotes new director of sales

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Erin Divine has been promoted to director of sales at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center. Divine has nine years of sales experience, including five years at Four Points Bellingham. She returned to the hotel after its renovation was complete last year.

Four Points Bellingham has 132 guest rooms, two restaurants, and 14,000 square feet of meeting space. For more information, call 360-671-1011 of visit fourpointsbellingham.com.