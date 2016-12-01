Four Points hires sales manager
by ehamann
Filed on 01. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Leslie Spurrier has returned to the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center as a sales manager. Spurrier has 10 years of experience in the event planning and hospitality industry. She previously spent seven years at the hotel, including a role as assistant manager, before spending five years as an event planner.
Spurrier serves clients looking for a property to conduct meetings, seminars, conferences and trade shows.
Four Points is located at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. It can be reached at 360-671-1011 or online at www.fourpointsbellingham.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.