Four Points hires sales manager

Leslie Spurrier has returned to the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center as a sales manager. Spurrier has 10 years of experience in the event planning and hospitality industry. She previously spent seven years at the hotel, including a role as assistant manager, before spending five years as an event planner.

Spurrier serves clients looking for a property to conduct meetings, seminars, conferences and trade shows.

Four Points is located at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. It can be reached at 360-671-1011 or online at www.fourpointsbellingham.com.