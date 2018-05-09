Four Points names new sales manager

by ehamann

Filed on 09. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Kevin McEntee has been appointed sales manager at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center. McEntee has four years of experience in the hospitality industry in Chico, California and Boise, Idaho. He assists corporate, government, medical, manufacturing, financial, petroleum and national accounts with group lodging needs.

Four Points is a 132-room hotel with two restaurants and 14,000 square feet of meeting space located at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.