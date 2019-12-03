Fox Hall Events Center reopens after remodel
by mathewroland
Filed on 03. Dec, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
New management has completed major interior renovations at the Fox Hall Events Center in Bellingham. Located at 1661 W Bakerview Rd. the events center has reopened to offer 3,750 square feet of space for celebrations, banquets, weddings and presentations. The event center has a capacity of about 200 for meals and 250-300 for theatre-style seating.
“Fox Hall’s versatility, plus the ability to bring in your own food or caterer, has made it the home for hundreds of events over the years,” general manager, Dana Weber said in a press release.
The space can be divided in half to accommodate smaller events and clients have access to the caterer’s kitchen complete with commercial refrigeration. Additional improvements include new interior paint, new carpet, new sound system and new furnishings in the lobby and bathroom. For more information contact sales manager Kayla Hudson at (360) 296-0789 or visit www.bellinghamfoxhall.com.
