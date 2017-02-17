Gear Aid appoints new president

Bellingham manufacturing company Gear Aid announced Clark Campbell as its new company president. Campbell is an industry veteran with experience in product development and design, operations and marketing. He has spent 20 years in leadership roles at global brands Outdoor Research and Helly Hansen.

Recently Coghlan’s LTD took over as the new ownership group, and over the past 12 months Gear Aid has undergone a successful rebrand, launched new product categories and grown its overall business.

Gear Aid is a gear care and repair company for the outdoor, sporting goods and SCUBA industries. It has more than 100 products under brands like Aquaseal and Tenacious Tape. It is headquartered in Bellingham and founded in 1981. For more information visit www.gearaid.com.