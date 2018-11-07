Global engineering firm opens new office in Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business
Ramboll recently announced the appointment of Shannon Logan as senior managing consultant in its new Bellingham office.
Logan has nearly 20 years of environmental consulting experience focused on the upstream and downstream oil and gas, mining, food processing and chemical and specialty product manufacturing industries.
Ramboll is an engineering, design and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll employs 14,000 globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, North America, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ramboll.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.