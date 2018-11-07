Global engineering firm opens new office in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Ramboll recently announced the appointment of Shannon Logan as senior managing consultant in its new Bellingham office.

Logan has nearly 20 years of environmental consulting experience focused on the upstream and downstream oil and gas, mining, food processing and chemical and specialty product manufacturing industries.

Ramboll is an engineering, design and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll employs 14,000 globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, North America, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ramboll.com.