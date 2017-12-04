Haggen, Hempler’s, Lydia Place to bring Thanksgiving boxes to families in need

by ehamann

Last month Lydia Place announced a partnership with Haggen and Hempler’s Food Group to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes to 175 households in need in Whatcom County.

Since its founding in 1989, Lydia Place has given out Thanksgiving meal boxes for people enrolled in its housing services.

Last year it was able to donate 130 boxes. With Haggen and Hempler’s help, this year Lydia Place provided more boxes than ever.