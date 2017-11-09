Healthcare advocacy foundation makes new hire

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Binaytara Foundation hired Aaron Weinberg as its first development director. In his new role, Weinberg will secure funds through grant writing, fundraising and sponsorships. He’ll also spearhead public relations and social media.

Weinberg lives in Bellingham, and graduated from Western Washington University in 2008 with a degree in journalism. Previously, he was a reporter covering healthcare, business and other topics for the Skagit Valley Herald.

Founded in 2007, the Binaytara Foundation’s mission is to improve healthcare through advocacy, education and innovation. Recent accomplishments include creating the first home hospice and palliative care program in Madhya Pradesh, India and supporting the establishment of the first bone marrow transplant center in Nepal. Locally, the foundation hosts conferences and summits to educate cancer patients and tackle healthcare disparities. For more information, visit binayfoundation.org.