Heritage Bank hires new Bellingham commercial banking manager
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Jan, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move
Heritage Bank announced Bruce Clawson is the new senior vice president, commercial banking region manager in Bellingham. Clawson has more than 16 years of commercial banking experience, and more than 23 years in the Bellingham community.
Before entering the commercial banking industry, Clawson earned his CPA and had an 18-year career as a controller, treasurer and CFO at several companies. He currently serves on the Western Washington University Foundation’s Strategic Initiatives committee. Clawson will be located at the Heritage Bank location at 265 York St., Bellingham.
