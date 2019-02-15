Home decor store planned for former Kmart space

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, New Business

Home decor chain At Home applied for a tenant improvement building permit at 1001 East Sunset Drive, Bellingham, the former Kmart space. In an email, the company confirmed it is putting a new retail store there, and expects to be open this fall. The Plano, Texas-based company has more than a hundred locations across the country.