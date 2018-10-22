HomeSmart One Realty announces new Bellingham managing broker
by ehamann
Filed on 22. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
HomeSmart One Realty announced that Doug Fost has been named managing broker of its Bellingham office. Foster has spent the last 14 years working in Whatcom County real estate, closing hundreds of residential sales and more than $25 million in commercial and investment real estate sold and bought for clients.
HomeSmart One opened in Bellingham in December 2017. It has more than 40 agents and its office is located at 4164 Meridian St., Bellingham.
