Hotel Bellingham names new sale manager
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Kayle Hudson has been appointed sales manager at Hotel Bellingham. Formerly the Hampton Inn, the hotel recently came under the management of Providence Hospitality Partners.
Hudson will handle group lodging arrangements. She has eight years of customer service experience and a degree in accounting from Whatcom Community College.
Hotel Bellingham is a 132-room hotel located at 3985 Bennett Dr., Bellingham. For more information, call Hotel Bellingham at 360-676-7700 or visit www.hotelbellingham.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.