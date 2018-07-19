Hotel Bellingham names new sale manager

by
Filed on 19. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Kayle Hudson has been appointed sales manager at Hotel Bellingham. Formerly the Hampton Inn, the hotel recently came under the management of Providence Hospitality Partners.

Hudson will handle group lodging arrangements. She has eight years of customer service experience and a degree in accounting from Whatcom Community College.

Hotel Bellingham is a 132-room hotel located at 3985 Bennett Dr., Bellingham. For more information, call Hotel Bellingham at 360-676-7700 or visit www.hotelbellingham.com.

