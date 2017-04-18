Hotel Bellwether finishes room renovation project

by
Filed on 18. Apr, 2017

Hotel Bellwether completed renovations of its 66 guest rooms this spring. The project began in winter of 2015.

The renovations include new carpet, new paint, updated light fixtures, new furniture and new decor. Pacific Northwest artist Amanda Houston designed custom paintings of Bellingham sceneries that appear in each room.

