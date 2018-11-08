How do you grow your business? With great relationships!

The new, 13,000-square-foot Capstone Physical Therapy building is taking shape in Ferndale, with the support of community partners like Bank of the Pacific.

Partnership leads to big things for local bank, physical therapy company

If location is the key to real estate, in business, success is built on relationships.

Between a business and its clients, a business and its community or business to business, those relationships are what help you grow and succeed.

Capstone Physical Therapy has forged just such a relationship with Bank of the Pacific, and that’s bringing big things for both staff and patients!

Feeling like family

“I think the biggest thing I felt with the Bank of the Pacific was that we didn’t just have a bank, we had an extension of our team who was trying to make us successful. They worked hard to try to find solutions for us,” reflects Capstone’s Greg Penner. “They treated us like family. I’m a new customer but I felt like I was an old customer – they knew my name after a week!”

Enjoying considerable growth over the last six years, Capstone Physical Therapy was ready to provide patients a bigger, brighter facility in Ferndale. With Bank of the Pacific’s help, the new 13,000-square-foot building is taking shape next door to Ferndale’s Locker Room.

“Ferndale is a growing community and Capstone has also seen a lot of growth. The busyness of our existing Ferndale clinic was one of the driving forces behind the decision to build,” Penner says. “We also knew the economy was very strong and saw the clear need for more commercial space, so we just envisioned a little bigger. It’s been a good partnership.”

Once open, the new location will offer plenty of open space along with a variety of private treatment rooms. Capstone will occupy about half the floorspace and rent the rest.

“From the beginning, Bank of the Pacific made it easy, and they helped the project make sense on a financial level. They gave us options, which was really nice,” Penner says. “Having that relationship is so important to us in all aspects of our business – it’s also what we bring to the patient side.”

Paying it forward

Since opening its first location six years ago in Lynden, Capstone has become the largest private physical therapy company in the county – with more than 40,000 patient visits expected this year. Their quality of care is generating success for patients that keep them coming back … and spreading the word. In turn, “that reputation has allowed us to attract top talent. The two go hand in hand,” Penner says.

That business philosophy also makes sense for Bank of the Pacific.

“When we saw how great they were to work with on the building project, we moved all our commercial banking over to them,” Penner says.

Several units remain available in Capstone’s new Ferndale location, which should be ready for occupancy this spring. For details, contact Troy Muljat at the Muljat Group, 360-820-2000.

Bank of the Pacific has provided personal and commercial banking services since 1971, with 17 branches in Western Washington and Northern Oregon. The Bank continues a proud tradition of making a real impact in the lives of the families, businesses and communities they serve.

