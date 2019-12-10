Iconic Lynden restaurant sold

From left: Kevin Seutz, Belinda Seutz, Debbie Black and Dave Black.

by mathewroland

Filed on 10. Dec, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The well known Dutch Mothers Family Restaurant in Lynden was sold by Dave and Debbie Black to Kevin and Belinda Seutz. The sale will go into effect on January 1, 2020. Located at 405 Front St., Dutch Mothers opened in 1982 and was acquired by the Blacks in 1996. The restaurant featured roughly 300 seats for guests to enjoy Dutch food and décor along with award-winning pies.

“We are elated to sell it to them, I wanted someone from the community with a heart and love for Lynden who gave back to the community and would do better and more than I did,” Debbie Black said in a press release. “I’ve been blessed beyond measure to serve the community for all these years and our family is looking forward to being a loyal patron to Kevin and Belinda.”

The new owners, Kevin and Belinda, will rename the restaurant Rustlers’ Front Street Grill and plan to change the décor to be western-themed. They plan to implement new menu items such as street tacos, steaks and seafood while keeping some the same such as pannekoeken (Dutch pancakes), schnitzel and the beloved pies. Additional changes include remaining open seven days a week, expanding hours to include dinner and adding a lounge. The staff has all been invited to continue working there. The new restaurant hours have not been set yet.