ICU food drive raises $130,000 for Whatcom County food banks

by ehamann

Industrial Credit Union held its 23rd annual Feed the Need Community Food Drive with all donations going to 12 Whatcom County food banks. The food drive began with the Food Truck Round Up, which raised $25,000. ICU collected another $38,000 from local businesses and $67,000 fro individual donors. In addition 10,000 pounds of food was also donated.