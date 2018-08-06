Industrial Credit Union hires director of business development
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Industrial Credit Union recently hired David Ross as its new director of business development.
Ross will oversee the credit union’s business accounts and provide relevant financial services to those members.
Ross has worked in banking since 2009, and has more than 20 years of management experience. Ross relocated to Whatcom County from Louisiana in 2015.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Whatcom County.
Industrial Credit Union started in Whatcom County in 1941. For more information, visit www.industrialcu.org.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.