Industrial Credit Union hires director of business development

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Industrial Credit Union recently hired David Ross as its new director of business development.

Ross will oversee the credit union’s business accounts and provide relevant financial services to those members.

Ross has worked in banking since 2009, and has more than 20 years of management experience. Ross relocated to Whatcom County from Louisiana in 2015.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Whatcom County.

Industrial Credit Union started in Whatcom County in 1941. For more information, visit www.industrialcu.org.