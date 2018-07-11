Insurance agency opens Lynden office
by ehamann
Filed on 11. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business
VibrantUSA recently opened its fifth office in downtown Lynden. VibrantUSA is an independent insurance agency focused on Medicare and health insurance.
The Lynden office is at 504 Front St. Agents Darlene DeBoer and Kenzie Nelson have moved from its Bellingham office to Lynden.
VibrantUSA was founded in Bellingham in 2003, and has offices in Everett, Vancouver, Washington, and Bulverde, Texas. For more information, call Vibrant USA at 360-733-5111 or visit www.VibrantUSA.com.
