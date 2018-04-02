Intalco Works hires new plant manager
Intalco Works announced it has hired Ron Jorgensen as plant manager at Alcoa’s smelter in Ferndale. Previously, Jorgensen managed the potrooms and casthouse at Alcoa’s Portland Smelter in Portland, Australia. Jorgensen has been with Alcoa for 28 years. Jorgensen lives in Bellingham with his wife Debbie.
