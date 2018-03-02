January business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in January, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Al’s Painting, 26 Bigleaf Lane, Bellingham, 601300151

A. W. Gimbel, Inc., 4555 El Dorado Way, Bellingham, 601811307

H & R Block, 1155 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 602018423

Arco 7038, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602161549

Cascadia Eye, 3115 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 602214496

Wild Swan Designs, 315 Morey Ave., Bellingham, 602262628

Darrah Blanton, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 602870247

Tomas Vrba Studio, LLC, 1481 E Axton Road, Bellingham, 602934461

Whatcom Knit Co, 2317 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 603145932

Mindfulness NorthweSt., 1605 E St., Bellingham, 603154907

Oracle Acres, 4051 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603351880

Jeff Cyr Coach, 1305 Fraser St., Bellingham, 603361558

Center For The Psychology Of Women, 1000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 603374977

Villa Italian Kitchen, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 603397223

The Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe, 1305 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603446740

Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 603474010

Peace Arch Therapeutic Massage, 4340 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 603544951

The Harth Real Estate Group LLC, 628 N State St., Bellingham, 603566108

Chelase Barrett, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 603571350

Western Pharmacy Group LLC, 851 Coho Way, Bellingham, 603612718

Cascade Web Services, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 603622675

Butler Beschen Law Pllc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604034806

Gh International Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604036498

Nanak Foods Inc, 2875 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604056888

Faris Consulting LLC, 851 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604061014

Woodland Cinema, 250 N State St,, Bellingham, 604064127

Tara Ettlin, Lmhc, Pllc, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604076389

Jordan Feigal, Lmhc, Pllc, 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604078266

Sandern LLC, 700 32nd St., Bellingham, 604081477

Eiphos Physician Services Pllc, 359 S Forest St., Bellingham, 604093517

Rocket Soul Studios, LLC, 2420 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604115079

Melvin – Fairhaven, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604119910

Quinn And Foster, 128 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604131219

Jorge Martinez, 3010 Ferry Avenue, Bellingham, 604131830

Twin Sisters Brewing Company, Inc., 508 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604137902

Prime Party, 4630 Village Drive, Bellingham, 604148808

The Stately Hart, 1015 N State St., Bellingham, 604149277

Medusa Design LLC, 516 High St., Bellingham, 604152631

Swift Construction, 2411 Fir St., Bellingham, 604166096

The Norda Group LLC, 120 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604166833

Madden Metal Works Inc, 951 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604173850

Csj Endeavors Inc, 1918 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604180198

Am/Pm #7038 Emanuel Vii, LLC, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604180252

Rub Hub, 4220 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604182898

Timberguide Construction LLC, 1539 Grant St., Bellingham, 604184657

Chuckanut Planning And Design, 3135 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604192369

Happy Hikers, 5379 Allison Road, Bellingham, 604194094

Villas Painting LLC, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604195080

Omni Stone & Tile, 2184 Wildflower Ct, Bellingham, 604198141

Corvus Contracting, 338 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604198430

Boondog Metals, 3285 Robertson Road, Bellingham, 604198777

The Autism Project, 705 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604198850

Anton Logistics LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604199113

Ben Johnson LLC, 517 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604200323

Zazen Salon Spa, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604200345

Boundary Bay Law Pc, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604200528

11th Hour Latte LLC, 833 N State, Bellingham, 604200561

Bear Creative LLC, 1210 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604200755

Sage Against The Machine, 2100 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604200874

Dancing Gypsies Mercantile, 794 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604201082

Hair By Cassidy, 1514 12th St., Bellingham, 604201237

Toro, 1203 N State St., Bellingham, 604201268

Emerging Technologies Associates, Inc., 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604201640

Triple G Commuter, 1205 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604201819

Tonys Clipper Joint, 316 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604201834

Rosa Mandujano, 2619 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604201984

Cindy Sherwin Long Term Care Insurance SpecialiSt., 3329 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604202152

Winkler Services, 722 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604202245

Nathan Zabel, 3 Westbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604202333

Bellingham Real Estate Resources LLC, 3057 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604202557

Cascadia Cross-border Law, 1305 11th St., Bellingham, 604202769

Sylvanrose Botanicals, 246 Old Highway 99 N, Bellingham, 604202853

Erin Morris Pt, 3700 Bristol St., Bellingham, 604203088

Erdmann Graves & Partners, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604203170

Claire E Mannino Psychotherapy Ps, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604203171

Ashton Gray Consulting, 4264 Stone Crest Ct, Bellingham, 604203361

Hello Cookie, 3431 Ashbrooke Lane, Bellingham, 604203396

Realm General Contracting & Maintenance LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604203880

Jb Home Inspection Services, 58 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604203987

Christina Alessandra Lmt, Le, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604204022

Dr. Jean Ryan, 112 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604204038

Thomas Products LLC, 4721 Spring Vista Way, Bellingham, 604204080

T-jimenez, LLC, 2284 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604204250

Lindsay Sager Real Estate Broker, 913 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604204959

Megan Gallagher Photography, 524 Sterling Drive, Bellingham, 604204988

Julie Noble, 8 Lookout Mountain Lane, Bellingham, 604205334

The Find Collection, 1510 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604205389

Tony Michael Lee Tml Private Investigator, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604205459

Cascadia Interiors LLC, 4224 Dewey Road, Bellingham, 604205511

Guevara Ent. LLC, 2307 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604205550

Top Shelf Cannabis, 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604206144

Corinne Alexandra Riffle, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604206307

Sol Tanning & Lash Bar, 322 36th St., Bellingham, 604206324

Frost Creek Partners, LLC, 907 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604206653

Brandon Richards Salgdo, 6 Appaloosa Ct, Bellingham, 604206811

Shuksan Geomatics, 2316 E St., Bellingham, 604206928

Ellingsen & Company Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604207090

Carbonado, 485 31st St., Bellingham, 604207345

Skye And Stellas, 2211 King St., Bellingham, 604207413

Collective Artwerx, 192 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604207433

Under The Willow Tree Counseling Pllc, 115 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604207552

Hamsterpuncture! Bellingham Community Acupuncture, 1609 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604207728

A/M Management Service LLC, 2138 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604207735

Awihao Express, 483 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604207907

Chelsea’s, 1401 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604207910

Brazen Shop + Studio, 1319 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604207940

Stremler Interior Painting, 4621 Quinn Ct, Bellingham, 604207985

Seed And Stone Landscape Design, 1126 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604208058

Green Crush, 1504 35th St., Bellingham, 604208153

Northwest Best Moving, 911 22nd St., Bellingham, 604208168

Terence Mcculley Africa Strategies LLC, 415 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604208308

Supersweet LLC, 2005 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604208314

Mariposa Hypnosis, 2505 Cedarwood Ave., Bellingham, 604208447

Joyco Digital, 416 N State St., Bellingham, 604208521

Bellingham Health & Fertility Wellness, 2980 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, 604208783

Burnbutter, 4616 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604208829

Ahmarix, 3821 Primrose Lane, Bellingham, 604209084

Brown Bear, LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604209170

Summer St Bed & BreakfaSt., 2840 Summer St., Bellingham, 604209376

Neon Sign Worx, 3213 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604209681

City Sprouts Farm, 2807 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604209823

Hip Web Design, 2338 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604209900

Bellinghistory, 2612 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604210053

Whatcomlocal, 2811 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604210104

Bellingham Tree Tech & Care LLC, 366 W King Tut Road, Bellingham, 604210392

Ck Services, 2816 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604210447

Desiree Pack, 3950 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604210774

Ed’s Mechanical Services LLC, 1505 Maple Lane, Bellingham, 604210776

Baksh Traders LLC, 504 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604211123

Nature Spa, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604212029

A & B Freightway LLC, 4119 Springland Lane, Bellingham, 604212180

Healthlift, 411 Gladstone St., Bellingham, 604212480

The Hardwood Floor Doctor, 1723 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604212521

Palm Down Reiki And Massage Therapy, 2712 Iron St., Bellingham, 604212556

Bellwether Dental, 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604212659

Sound Habitats Ecological Design, 3115 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604212993

Liftedviz, LLC, 590 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604213323

Committee To Elect David Nelson, 301 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604213327

Whatcom Home Remodelers, 2324 Williams St., Bellingham, 604213468

Healthy Mind Hypnosis, 1209 11th St., Bellingham, 604213845

Resilient Acupuncture And Fire Cupping, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604214683

Kyle Impero Hoops: Elite Training, 1971 Midway Ln, Bellingham, 604214786

Radical Roots Mtb Instruction, 1808 J St., Bellingham, 604215636

Drake Fabricators, 3435 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604216046

York Scoot, 501 York St., Bellingham, 604216055

Crowe Potter, 1400 Moore Street, Bellingham, 604216348

Lt Services LLC, 888 E Hemmi Road, Bellingham, 604216566

Carol Beebe Coaching, 1316 King St., Bellingham, 604217104

Aloft LLC, 3942 Cliffside Drive, Bellingham, 604217273

Luz Maria Cleaning Services, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604218225

Cannon, 1397 Nigel Road, Bellingham, 604218625

Ta’im Hummus, 1100 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, 604218892

Sarah K Saxvik, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604219422

Bellingham Dyslexia Tutor, 1101 Newton St., Bellingham, 604220174

Brindle Ridge Construction LLC, 33 Marigold Drive, Bellingham, 604080621

Bon Appetit Express, 1733 H St., Blaine, 602171434

Tc Services, LLC, 5503 Seavue Road, Blaine, 604204138

Floribunda, 5966 Ershig Road, Bow, 604161759

Happy Hill Farm And Landscape Services, 5966 Ershig Road, Bow, 604170835

The Bears Inc, 7075 Corfu Blvd Ne, Bremerton, 601414320

Sullivan Heating & Cooling, Inc., 5373 Auto Center Way, Bremerton, 601588396

Kraken Whitewater, 3230 Rocky Point Rd Nw, Bremerton, 604209072

Royal Interpreting LLC, 301 N Skagit St., Burlington, 604202039

Sno Valley Universal Ventures LLC, 172 Vista Del Mar St., Camano Island, 602869962

Melanie Galloway, 1016 Bayshore Drive, Camano Island, 604206842

Birdsview Properties LLC, 8002 Lena Lane, Concrete, 603417853

Spruce It Up Limited Liability Company, 4206 Caron Road, Deming, 604195011

Campos Handyman LLC, 2207 Baker Ave., Everett, 603508877

Occ Pioneer Cable Contractors, Inc., 10819 Airport Road, Everett, 604087197

Scott A Rosengren Cpa Pllc, 1100 52nd St Se, Everett, 604218328

Ginger Leeper Performance Horses, 3143 Hopewell Road, Everson, 603054114

Boundary Fence, 2068 Timon Road, Everson, 604165693

Peregrine Inspection LLC, 5967 Lawrence Road, Everson, 604201076

Serenity Wreaths, 1598 E Hemmi Road, Everson, 604202294

Carlson Steel & Fence Supply Inc, 2716 Douglas Road, Ferndale, 600464509

Leti’s Cleaning Services, 6458 Trigg Woods Lane, Ferndale, 602999551

Jb Custom Concepts, 3181 Brown Road, Ferndale, 604153161

One Living, 4124 Stuart Cir, Ferndale, 604171824

Gc Realty LLC, 5400 Blue Sky Way, Ferndale, 604193422

Superior Interior Homes LLC, 1837 Portal Common Way, Ferndale, 604195195

On Top Of It Construction, 2161 Zell Road, Ferndale, 604204523

Tilbury Holdings LLC, 2603 Pacific Highlands Ave., Ferndale, 604207209

Magnificent Hero’s Party & Event Appearances, 2092 Oxford Ct, Ferndale, 604215553

Velocity The Greatest Phone Company Ever, Inc., 7130 Spring Meadows Dr W, Holland, Ohio, 602882751

Puget Construction Services Inc., 1609 Central Ave. S, Kent, 603356329

Vehrs Distributing, 6528 S 216th St., Kent, 603416543

Servco Water & Sewer LLC, 18250 E Valley Hwy, Kent, 603508077

Quoin Installation Of Tile And Stone, 10334 Fern Lane, La Conner, 604202910

Dan Ohms Emergency Training, 1611 Seacrest Drive, Lummi Island, 604214661

Courban U.S., LLC, 4237 Skallaham Drive, Lummi Island, 604216122

Rutledge Embroidery Corporation, 211 Grover St., Lynden, 602095933

Vsquaredelectric LLC, 411 S 17th St., Lynden, 604211899

D&K Electric, Inc., 15425 Admiralty Way, Lynnwood, 602284470

Tcl Partners, 16000 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, 602930767

Organix Recycling, LLC, 19065 Hickory Creek Drive, Mokena, Illinois, 604206090

N3 Upholstery Repair, 1315 Harrison St., Mount Vernon, 604194095

Elevated Concepts, LLC, 120 StateAve. Ne, Olympia, 604048582

Kta-tator Inc, 115 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 601880040

Andersen Construction Company Of Washington LLC, 6712 N Cutter Cir, Portland, Oregon, 604169674

Anderson Construction Company Of Oregon, 6712 N Cutter Cir, Portland, Oregon, 604204153

Fathom Marine Services LLC, 496 Golden Drive, Richland, 604196446

Oxbo, Inc., 33341 Gilmore Road, Scappoose, Oregon, 601901445

First Choice Health Network Inc, 600 University St., Seattle, 600566920

Good Looking Construction, 938 Presidio Pl, Sedro Woolley, 604200807

Walch Construction, 703 F And S Grade Road, Sedro Woolley, 604202354

Red Barn Building And Design, 10205 Mossflower Road, Sedro Woolley, 604210016

Catamarca Imports, LLC, 4002 Highway 78 W, Snellville, Georgia, 604206964

Jr Hill Construction Co., 8824 155th Ave. Se, Snohomish, 601259087

Western Reinforcing, LLC, 8623 189thAve. Se, Snohomish, 603149861

Pathfinder Wildlife Services LLC, 159 Pine Ave., Snohomish, 604200973

Passeck Plumbing, 20 N Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, 603064219

Cando Electric, 205 Annonen Road, Vader, 602173221

Intellidwelling, 6715 Ne 56th Ave., Vancouver, 601971603