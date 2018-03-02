January business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in January, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Al’s Painting, 26 Bigleaf Lane, Bellingham, 601300151
A. W. Gimbel, Inc., 4555 El Dorado Way, Bellingham, 601811307
H & R Block, 1155 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 602018423
Arco 7038, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602161549
Cascadia Eye, 3115 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 602214496
Wild Swan Designs, 315 Morey Ave., Bellingham, 602262628
Darrah Blanton, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 602870247
Tomas Vrba Studio, LLC, 1481 E Axton Road, Bellingham, 602934461
Whatcom Knit Co, 2317 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 603145932
Mindfulness NorthweSt., 1605 E St., Bellingham, 603154907
Oracle Acres, 4051 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 603351880
Jeff Cyr Coach, 1305 Fraser St., Bellingham, 603361558
Center For The Psychology Of Women, 1000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 603374977
Villa Italian Kitchen, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 603397223
The Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe, 1305 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603446740
Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 603474010
Peace Arch Therapeutic Massage, 4340 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 603544951
The Harth Real Estate Group LLC, 628 N State St., Bellingham, 603566108
Chelase Barrett, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 603571350
Western Pharmacy Group LLC, 851 Coho Way, Bellingham, 603612718
Cascade Web Services, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 603622675
Butler Beschen Law Pllc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604034806
Gh International Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604036498
Nanak Foods Inc, 2875 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604056888
Faris Consulting LLC, 851 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604061014
Woodland Cinema, 250 N State St,, Bellingham, 604064127
Tara Ettlin, Lmhc, Pllc, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604076389
Jordan Feigal, Lmhc, Pllc, 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604078266
Sandern LLC, 700 32nd St., Bellingham, 604081477
Eiphos Physician Services Pllc, 359 S Forest St., Bellingham, 604093517
Rocket Soul Studios, LLC, 2420 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604115079
Melvin – Fairhaven, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604119910
Quinn And Foster, 128 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604131219
Jorge Martinez, 3010 Ferry Avenue, Bellingham, 604131830
Twin Sisters Brewing Company, Inc., 508 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604137902
Prime Party, 4630 Village Drive, Bellingham, 604148808
The Stately Hart, 1015 N State St., Bellingham, 604149277
Medusa Design LLC, 516 High St., Bellingham, 604152631
Swift Construction, 2411 Fir St., Bellingham, 604166096
The Norda Group LLC, 120 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604166833
Madden Metal Works Inc, 951 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604173850
Csj Endeavors Inc, 1918 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604180198
Am/Pm #7038 Emanuel Vii, LLC, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604180252
Rub Hub, 4220 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604182898
Timberguide Construction LLC, 1539 Grant St., Bellingham, 604184657
Chuckanut Planning And Design, 3135 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604192369
Happy Hikers, 5379 Allison Road, Bellingham, 604194094
Villas Painting LLC, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604195080
Omni Stone & Tile, 2184 Wildflower Ct, Bellingham, 604198141
Corvus Contracting, 338 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604198430
Boondog Metals, 3285 Robertson Road, Bellingham, 604198777
The Autism Project, 705 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604198850
Anton Logistics LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604199113
Ben Johnson LLC, 517 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604200323
Zazen Salon Spa, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604200345
Boundary Bay Law Pc, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604200528
11th Hour Latte LLC, 833 N State, Bellingham, 604200561
Bear Creative LLC, 1210 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604200755
Sage Against The Machine, 2100 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604200874
Dancing Gypsies Mercantile, 794 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604201082
Hair By Cassidy, 1514 12th St., Bellingham, 604201237
Toro, 1203 N State St., Bellingham, 604201268
Emerging Technologies Associates, Inc., 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604201640
Triple G Commuter, 1205 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604201819
Tonys Clipper Joint, 316 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604201834
Rosa Mandujano, 2619 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604201984
Cindy Sherwin Long Term Care Insurance SpecialiSt., 3329 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604202152
Winkler Services, 722 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604202245
Nathan Zabel, 3 Westbrook Ct, Bellingham, 604202333
Bellingham Real Estate Resources LLC, 3057 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604202557
Cascadia Cross-border Law, 1305 11th St., Bellingham, 604202769
Sylvanrose Botanicals, 246 Old Highway 99 N, Bellingham, 604202853
Erin Morris Pt, 3700 Bristol St., Bellingham, 604203088
Erdmann Graves & Partners, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604203170
Claire E Mannino Psychotherapy Ps, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604203171
Ashton Gray Consulting, 4264 Stone Crest Ct, Bellingham, 604203361
Hello Cookie, 3431 Ashbrooke Lane, Bellingham, 604203396
Realm General Contracting & Maintenance LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604203880
Jb Home Inspection Services, 58 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604203987
Christina Alessandra Lmt, Le, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604204022
Dr. Jean Ryan, 112 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604204038
Thomas Products LLC, 4721 Spring Vista Way, Bellingham, 604204080
T-jimenez, LLC, 2284 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604204250
Lindsay Sager Real Estate Broker, 913 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604204959
Megan Gallagher Photography, 524 Sterling Drive, Bellingham, 604204988
Julie Noble, 8 Lookout Mountain Lane, Bellingham, 604205334
The Find Collection, 1510 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604205389
Tony Michael Lee Tml Private Investigator, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604205459
Cascadia Interiors LLC, 4224 Dewey Road, Bellingham, 604205511
Guevara Ent. LLC, 2307 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604205550
Top Shelf Cannabis, 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604206144
Corinne Alexandra Riffle, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604206307
Sol Tanning & Lash Bar, 322 36th St., Bellingham, 604206324
Frost Creek Partners, LLC, 907 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604206653
Brandon Richards Salgdo, 6 Appaloosa Ct, Bellingham, 604206811
Shuksan Geomatics, 2316 E St., Bellingham, 604206928
Ellingsen & Company Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604207090
Carbonado, 485 31st St., Bellingham, 604207345
Skye And Stellas, 2211 King St., Bellingham, 604207413
Collective Artwerx, 192 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604207433
Under The Willow Tree Counseling Pllc, 115 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604207552
Hamsterpuncture! Bellingham Community Acupuncture, 1609 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604207728
A/M Management Service LLC, 2138 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604207735
Awihao Express, 483 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604207907
Chelsea’s, 1401 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604207910
Brazen Shop + Studio, 1319 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604207940
Stremler Interior Painting, 4621 Quinn Ct, Bellingham, 604207985
Seed And Stone Landscape Design, 1126 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604208058
Green Crush, 1504 35th St., Bellingham, 604208153
Northwest Best Moving, 911 22nd St., Bellingham, 604208168
Terence Mcculley Africa Strategies LLC, 415 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604208308
Supersweet LLC, 2005 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604208314
Mariposa Hypnosis, 2505 Cedarwood Ave., Bellingham, 604208447
Joyco Digital, 416 N State St., Bellingham, 604208521
Bellingham Health & Fertility Wellness, 2980 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, 604208783
Burnbutter, 4616 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604208829
Ahmarix, 3821 Primrose Lane, Bellingham, 604209084
Brown Bear, LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604209170
Summer St Bed & BreakfaSt., 2840 Summer St., Bellingham, 604209376
Neon Sign Worx, 3213 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604209681
City Sprouts Farm, 2807 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604209823
Hip Web Design, 2338 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604209900
Bellinghistory, 2612 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604210053
Whatcomlocal, 2811 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604210104
Bellingham Tree Tech & Care LLC, 366 W King Tut Road, Bellingham, 604210392
Ck Services, 2816 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604210447
Desiree Pack, 3950 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604210774
Ed’s Mechanical Services LLC, 1505 Maple Lane, Bellingham, 604210776
Baksh Traders LLC, 504 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604211123
Nature Spa, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604212029
A & B Freightway LLC, 4119 Springland Lane, Bellingham, 604212180
Healthlift, 411 Gladstone St., Bellingham, 604212480
The Hardwood Floor Doctor, 1723 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604212521
Palm Down Reiki And Massage Therapy, 2712 Iron St., Bellingham, 604212556
Bellwether Dental, 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604212659
Sound Habitats Ecological Design, 3115 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604212993
Liftedviz, LLC, 590 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604213323
Committee To Elect David Nelson, 301 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604213327
Whatcom Home Remodelers, 2324 Williams St., Bellingham, 604213468
Healthy Mind Hypnosis, 1209 11th St., Bellingham, 604213845
Resilient Acupuncture And Fire Cupping, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604214683
Kyle Impero Hoops: Elite Training, 1971 Midway Ln, Bellingham, 604214786
Radical Roots Mtb Instruction, 1808 J St., Bellingham, 604215636
Drake Fabricators, 3435 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604216046
York Scoot, 501 York St., Bellingham, 604216055
Crowe Potter, 1400 Moore Street, Bellingham, 604216348
Lt Services LLC, 888 E Hemmi Road, Bellingham, 604216566
Carol Beebe Coaching, 1316 King St., Bellingham, 604217104
Aloft LLC, 3942 Cliffside Drive, Bellingham, 604217273
Luz Maria Cleaning Services, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604218225
Cannon, 1397 Nigel Road, Bellingham, 604218625
Ta’im Hummus, 1100 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, 604218892
Sarah K Saxvik, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604219422
Bellingham Dyslexia Tutor, 1101 Newton St., Bellingham, 604220174
Brindle Ridge Construction LLC, 33 Marigold Drive, Bellingham, 604080621
Bon Appetit Express, 1733 H St., Blaine, 602171434
Tc Services, LLC, 5503 Seavue Road, Blaine, 604204138
Floribunda, 5966 Ershig Road, Bow, 604161759
Happy Hill Farm And Landscape Services, 5966 Ershig Road, Bow, 604170835
The Bears Inc, 7075 Corfu Blvd Ne, Bremerton, 601414320
Sullivan Heating & Cooling, Inc., 5373 Auto Center Way, Bremerton, 601588396
Kraken Whitewater, 3230 Rocky Point Rd Nw, Bremerton, 604209072
Royal Interpreting LLC, 301 N Skagit St., Burlington, 604202039
Sno Valley Universal Ventures LLC, 172 Vista Del Mar St., Camano Island, 602869962
Melanie Galloway, 1016 Bayshore Drive, Camano Island, 604206842
Birdsview Properties LLC, 8002 Lena Lane, Concrete, 603417853
Spruce It Up Limited Liability Company, 4206 Caron Road, Deming, 604195011
Campos Handyman LLC, 2207 Baker Ave., Everett, 603508877
Occ Pioneer Cable Contractors, Inc., 10819 Airport Road, Everett, 604087197
Scott A Rosengren Cpa Pllc, 1100 52nd St Se, Everett, 604218328
Ginger Leeper Performance Horses, 3143 Hopewell Road, Everson, 603054114
Boundary Fence, 2068 Timon Road, Everson, 604165693
Peregrine Inspection LLC, 5967 Lawrence Road, Everson, 604201076
Serenity Wreaths, 1598 E Hemmi Road, Everson, 604202294
Carlson Steel & Fence Supply Inc, 2716 Douglas Road, Ferndale, 600464509
Leti’s Cleaning Services, 6458 Trigg Woods Lane, Ferndale, 602999551
Jb Custom Concepts, 3181 Brown Road, Ferndale, 604153161
One Living, 4124 Stuart Cir, Ferndale, 604171824
Gc Realty LLC, 5400 Blue Sky Way, Ferndale, 604193422
Superior Interior Homes LLC, 1837 Portal Common Way, Ferndale, 604195195
On Top Of It Construction, 2161 Zell Road, Ferndale, 604204523
Tilbury Holdings LLC, 2603 Pacific Highlands Ave., Ferndale, 604207209
Magnificent Hero’s Party & Event Appearances, 2092 Oxford Ct, Ferndale, 604215553
Velocity The Greatest Phone Company Ever, Inc., 7130 Spring Meadows Dr W, Holland, Ohio, 602882751
Puget Construction Services Inc., 1609 Central Ave. S, Kent, 603356329
Vehrs Distributing, 6528 S 216th St., Kent, 603416543
Servco Water & Sewer LLC, 18250 E Valley Hwy, Kent, 603508077
Quoin Installation Of Tile And Stone, 10334 Fern Lane, La Conner, 604202910
Dan Ohms Emergency Training, 1611 Seacrest Drive, Lummi Island, 604214661
Courban U.S., LLC, 4237 Skallaham Drive, Lummi Island, 604216122
Rutledge Embroidery Corporation, 211 Grover St., Lynden, 602095933
Vsquaredelectric LLC, 411 S 17th St., Lynden, 604211899
D&K Electric, Inc., 15425 Admiralty Way, Lynnwood, 602284470
Tcl Partners, 16000 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, 602930767
Organix Recycling, LLC, 19065 Hickory Creek Drive, Mokena, Illinois, 604206090
N3 Upholstery Repair, 1315 Harrison St., Mount Vernon, 604194095
Elevated Concepts, LLC, 120 StateAve. Ne, Olympia, 604048582
Kta-tator Inc, 115 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 601880040
Andersen Construction Company Of Washington LLC, 6712 N Cutter Cir, Portland, Oregon, 604169674
Anderson Construction Company Of Oregon, 6712 N Cutter Cir, Portland, Oregon, 604204153
Fathom Marine Services LLC, 496 Golden Drive, Richland, 604196446
Oxbo, Inc., 33341 Gilmore Road, Scappoose, Oregon, 601901445
First Choice Health Network Inc, 600 University St., Seattle, 600566920
Good Looking Construction, 938 Presidio Pl, Sedro Woolley, 604200807
Walch Construction, 703 F And S Grade Road, Sedro Woolley, 604202354
Red Barn Building And Design, 10205 Mossflower Road, Sedro Woolley, 604210016
Catamarca Imports, LLC, 4002 Highway 78 W, Snellville, Georgia, 604206964
Jr Hill Construction Co., 8824 155th Ave. Se, Snohomish, 601259087
Western Reinforcing, LLC, 8623 189thAve. Se, Snohomish, 603149861
Pathfinder Wildlife Services LLC, 159 Pine Ave., Snohomish, 604200973
Passeck Plumbing, 20 N Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, 603064219
Cando Electric, 205 Annonen Road, Vader, 602173221
Intellidwelling, 6715 Ne 56th Ave., Vancouver, 601971603
