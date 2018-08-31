July Business Licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 31. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in July, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Simonsen Consulting, 3307 W Second St., Anacortes, 604299128

Adams Asphalt Patching Inc, 1410 Lake Tapps Drive Southeast , Auburn, 600364136

Reffett & Associates, Ltd., 11900 Ne First St., Bellevue, 602975459

Coaching For Change, 4734 Springside St., Bellingham, 601175615

L.C. Lees & Associates, Inc., 421 N Forest St., Bellingham, 601229316

Peggy Jean Alexander, 4225 Spring Creek Lane, Bellingham, 601679211

Blue Dot Refillery, 2512 Franklin St., Bellingham, 601727577

Stephanie Coon, 1115 Easton Ave., Bellingham, 602158812

Douglas Hyldahl, P.S. Inc., 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 602277684

Fabric Creations, 4300 Alice St., Bellingham, 602371838

Us West Business Services & Logistics, 1568 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 602618223

Dc Sourcing, 1717 Iron St., Bellingham, 602995743

Lummi Nation Construction Company, LLC, 2616 Kwina Road, Bellingham, 603062819

Ingrid Robinson, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 603063480

Pcs, 37 Tumbling Water Drive, Bellingham, 603098194

Beta Designs, 2707 Iron St., Bellingham, 603203959

Club Demonstration Services Inc, 4125 Arctic Ave., Bellingham, 603224940

Kismet Cafe, 202 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 603230174

Climbing Wolf, 1322 N State St., Bellingham, 603236177

Linquisitive LLC, 725 Sunset Pond Lane, Bellingham, 603326643

Mj Esthetics, 2500 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603338179

Film Is Truth, 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603473606

Two Guys Burgers, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 603476206

True Red Betty, 1105 12th St., Bellingham, 603476418

N&E Ventures LLC, 725 Sunset Pond Lane , Bellingham, 603523826

Rauch Aluminum Boats And Fabrication, 5516 Starry Road, Bellingham, 603612921

Carmichael Industries Inc., 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604013972

X. Piercing, 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604040689

Conflux Studio LLC, 215 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604083114

Natural Healing Church Of The Holy Redeemer, 3328 Mcalpine Road, Bellingham, 604138768

Ich Holdings Ltd., 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604140449

Ich Washington Holdings Ltd., 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604141130

Sport Clips, 1301 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604192077

Blessed Cleaning, 1312 Van Wyck Road, Bellingham, 604207891

Csre LLC, 1415 Birch St., Bellingham, 604252672

Stretch 9 Trucking Inc, 2875 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604267481

Torre, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604270836

High Tide Enterprises, 4108 Harrison St., Bellingham, 604271057

Kallal Inc., 4540 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604272366

Choen Beng Allan Chua, 1301 Woodstock Way , Bellingham, 604280709

Arvidson Marine Surveyors & Documentation LLC, 714 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604280788

Insomnia Cookies, 230 36th St., Bellingham, 604281159

Jay Eisenberg Md, Mmi LLC, 3803 Lindsay Ave., Bellingham, 604281696

A & A Holding Company, LLC, 203 Milton St., Bellingham, 604282278

Mt. Baker Media House, 1230 Bay St., Bellingham, 604283440

Jiffy Lube, 1430 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604284319

Jiffy Lube, 4070 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604284319

Team Car Care West LLC, 2436 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604284319

Cage Builders LLC, 1707 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604284346

Hoppa Brewing, 2039 Moore St., Bellingham, 604284486

Abdul Ahad Parwani, 1309 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604284669

Jeremy York, 5754 Milwaukee Road, Bellingham, 604284683

Crystal’s Bs (Barber Shop), 810 Virginia St., Bellingham, 604288879

Mar Y Monte Construction LLC, 2420 E St., Bellingham, 604289586

Harjinder Singh, 4002 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604290069

Keksam, 4881 Bristol Place, Bellingham, 604291154

Elena Salazar, 1817 D St., Bellingham, 604291274

Spencer Research And Management, 2821 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604291662

Rocket Fast Delivery, 2321 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604292085

Bellingham Cancer Support, 1901 18th St., Bellingham, 604292086

Emblem LLC, 2732 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604292087

Kristin Carron, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604292361

Skylark’s Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham, 604292446

Next Generation Painting LLC, 351 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604292665

Kebab Casual, 4320 Dumas Ave., Bellingham, 604292745

Goddess Revival Skin Body Soul, A Limited Liability Company, 512 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604292938

Dohana Community, 2830 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604293050

Ipainting, 1019 E Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 604293658

Cassandra Richardson, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604294254

Mjnmedia & Broadcasting, 705 N State St., Bellingham, 604294672

Courtney Gutzman, 4260 Cordata Parkway , Bellingham, 604294796

Welcome Home Whatcom, 718 36th St., Bellingham, 604294843

Mac’s Painting LLC, 4611 College St., Bellingham, 604294889

Abigail Leslie Martin, 1128 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604295867

Navada Pacheaco, 701 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604295879

Pratt’s Carpentry, 246 Friday Creek Rd., Bellingham, 604295885

Pb&J Automotive, 2143 Queen St., Bellingham, 604295947

North Edge Properties LLC, 3915 Northridge Way, Bellingham, 604296261

New Line Importing LLC, 424 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604296333

High Above, LLC, 1500 Silver Beach Road, Bellingham, 604296424

Inner Life Creations, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham, 604296626

Leilani’s Deliveries, 202 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604296792

Perspective Therapeutics, 827 Blueberry Ln, Bellingham, 604297071

Richard E Noble, 2621 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604297075

Guud Bowls, 4641 Celia Way , Bellingham, 604297832

Naughty City Cams LLC, 3510 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604298366

Realize Giving, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604298768

Vega Nguyen Research, Llp, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604298993

David’s Deliveries, 3624 W Rusley Drive, Bellingham, 604299109

J/K Builders, LLC, 1225 E Sunset Dr , Bellingham, 604299550

Burnout Supplies, 2710 Grant St., Bellingham, 604299559

Zhuzhu’s Signature Dumpling, 2646 Cagey Road, Bellingham, 604299753

Nicholas A Whyte, 2129 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604300307

Iq Custom Nets, 1528 Fruitland Dr , Bellingham, 604300338

Bikram Yoga Bellingham, 1321 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604300426

Sparklyclean, 1213 Whatcom St., Bellingham, 604300543

Kalyn And Associates, LLC, 4349 Water Lily Loop , Bellingham, 604301156

Bellingham Soma Massage, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604301448

Marathon Cleaners, LLC, 700 Sunset Pond Ln , Bellingham, 604301482

Maureen Kane Counseling Pllc, 1200 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604302594

Birchwood Auto Repair, 1601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604302647

Jorge Lawncare, 2422 E St., Bellingham, 604302922

Sergios Landscaping, 1518 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604303260

Jalenterprises, LLC, 307 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604303298

Debi Miller, 1201 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604303523

Evila Quiros Hernandez, 2517 Racine St., Bellingham, 604304031

Leslie A Petko, 2830 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604304305

Jesse Kelley, 2433 Undine St., Bellingham, 604304332

Roots Acupuncture Bellingham, 1200 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, 604304461

Cameron Merritt Rector, 1108 E Clearbrook Drive, Bellingham, 604304663

Holt Painting LLC, 2219 Rimland Dr , Bellingham, 604304724

Alboe, 2723 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604304861

Lexi H, 2406 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604305398

Kim- Ko Fitness, 1680 Baker Creek Pl, Bellingham, 604305843

North Edge Arts LLC, 3915 Northridge Way, Bellingham, 604306009

Benjamin Valley, 105 N 34th St., Bellingham, 604306101

Maintenance Men & Junk Removal Services, 1550 Lowell Ave., Bellingham, 604306291

Upnext Events LLC, 513 Briar Road, Bellingham, 604306372

Alb Professional Cleaning Services, 424 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604306585

Nostalgic Nouveau, 427 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604306619

Vincent P Garcia, 900 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604306832

David Carl Helstrom, 5031 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604307188

Lenning Construction, 2915 Cottonwood Ave., Bellingham, 604307589

Bellingham Bjj, 2694 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604307702

Action 360 Cleaning And Janitorial, 4000 Flynn St., Bellingham, 604307861

Kelly’s O’deli, 2701 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604307894

Great Ecology& Environments, Inc, 2309 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604308533

Legendary Vinyl Records, 3201 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604309222

Mantra, 2620 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604309252

Lm Mixon Consulting, LLC, 2613 Yew St., Bellingham, 604309527

Kendra Lallas, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604310205

Magic Cleaning Service, 850 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604310571

Kerry B Photography, 2519 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604310817

Rivendell Psychological Services, 410 W Bakerview Rd , Bellingham, 604310932

Health Rosetta Group, 614 12th St., Bellingham, 604311061

Ea Assistance, 2300 Utter St., Bellingham, 604312723

Jackson Kimangu, 1105 Woodstock Way , Bellingham, 604312813

Whole Child And Fmaily Solutions, 916 41st St., Bellingham, 604313279

Dr Szymczak LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604313519

Alnabi Restaurants, LLC, 711 17th St., Bellingham, 604313541

Mountain Home Inspections LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604314820

Wolfgang The Plumber, 8871 Bald Eagle Drive, Blaine, 604290754

Tile Maxx, 8062 Surf Pl, Blaine, 604295932

Mark Glazier, 8820 Osprey Road, Blaine, 604303753

Rands Enterprises International, 1685 H St., Blaine, 604315512

Rooted In Health, 19306 Bothell Way Ne , Bothell, 604290759

Chasson Construction, 3161 Blanchard Road, Bow, 601349686

Cnr Tanks LLC, 2291 Elger Park Road, Camano Island, 604208654

United Lapis Jewelry, 770 State Highway 532, Camano Island, 604283636

Rga Enterprise Services Company, 16600 Swingley Ridge Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, 603553373

Lyftrichardtremper, 46229 Baker Drive , Concrete, 604291159

Nw Wheel Repair, 45726 Main St., Concrete, 604299692

Kaiman Construction LLC, 8197 Birch Terrace Pl, Custer, 604302166

Fng Builder, 82b Spruce St., Eastsound, 604296799

Midland States Bank, 1201 Network Centre Drive, Effingham, Illinois, 604095380

Wy East Mfg, 1011 N Park Drive, Everett, 604300363

Orange Blossom, 2431 E 66th Ter, Everson, 604305441

Landtek Enterprises, Inc., 7105 Ritter Road, Ferndale, 602562557

Diesel Propagation, Inc, 6995 Kickerville Road, Ferndale, 603360630

Andgar Architectural Metals LLC, 6920 Salashan Parkway , Ferndale, 604254874

Andgar Mechanical LLC, 6920 Salashan Parkway , Ferndale, 604255353

Flying Crowe, 2379 Main St., Ferndale, 604282380

International Saints & Abolitionists, 988 W Wiser Lake Road, Ferndale, 604289675

Red X Line LLC, 6071 Pacific Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604295245

Shevchenko Enterprises LLC, 3590 Walltine Road, Ferndale, 604305307

Rock Chip Repair N Roll, 2469 Sunshine Drive, Ferndale, 604305860

Banyan Construction Services LLC, 7525 E 39th St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 604204441

Henden Electric, Inc., 26124 Calvary Ln Ne, Kingston, 601188218

Write On Calligraphers, 9302 Ne 135th St., Kirkland, 601867733

Impulse Alarm, LLC, 1810 E Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada, 604292526

Ready Wireless LLC, 740 Florida Central Parkway , Longwood, Florida, 603327425

Engelwood Homes, 275 W Maberry Drive, Lynden, 602349814

De Boer Construction, LLC, 800 S Park Ct, Lynden, 602982832

Precision Fence LLC, 1996 Eastwood Way, Lynden, 604301589

A+ Property Preservation, LLC, 3512 199th Pl Sw, Lynnwood, 604309141

L. W. Sundstrom, Inc., 18063 Renton Maple Valley Road, Maple Valley, 601984136

C.O. Simons Construction LLC, 2470 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, 602829978

Roth Window & Pressure Washing, 21159 Bulson Road, Mount Vernon, 601353907

Queens Of Dirt, 3321 E Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, 604069893

Charles Burkhart, 4463 Shantel St., Mount Vernon, 604306145

House Of Hope Ministries, 1155 Se City Beach St., Oak Harbor, 602423871

Island Premier Properties LLC, 893 Se Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor, 603424037

Shuksan Veterinary Services Incorporated, 2084 Pine Wood Way, Oak Harbor, 604291511

Felix Cruzsantiago, 352 Nw First Ave., Oak Harbor, 604294128

Ado Products, LLC, 2905 Northwest Blvd., Plymouth, 604310963

Betty Udesen, 517 N 66 St., Seattle, 602354282

Polar Bear Mechanical, Inc., 401 Ne Ravenna Blvd., Seattle, 603145986

Benjamin Benschneider Photography, 517 N 66th St., Seattle, 603607371

Honey And Harmony Catering LLC, 12423 12th Ave S,, Seattle, 604266439

Charlotte Olmstead, 9523 Evanston Ave. N, Seattle, 604305844

Purely Northwest, 708 Ferry St., Sedro Woolley, 603216898

Old School Concrete LLC, 5138 Wildlife Acres Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604210305

Ivy Images, 3083 Ash Way, Sedro Woolley, 604303963

K N S Tacolatte, 3542 Alger Mountain Road, Sedro Woolley, 604307525

Little Gem And Company, 541 Lakeside Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604312102

Wavedivision Holdings, LLC, 1400 W Washington St., Sequim, 602274233

Bore Construction, 2534 Bickford Ave., Snohomish, 604309247

Brian Ronk, 8412 317th Place Nw, Stanwood, 604295688

Sysco Portland Inc, 26250 Sw Parkway Center Drive, Wilsonville, Oregon, 601098472