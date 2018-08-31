July Business Licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 31. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in July, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Simonsen Consulting, 3307 W Second St., Anacortes, 604299128
Adams Asphalt Patching Inc, 1410 Lake Tapps Drive Southeast , Auburn, 600364136
Reffett & Associates, Ltd., 11900 Ne First St., Bellevue, 602975459
Coaching For Change, 4734 Springside St., Bellingham, 601175615
L.C. Lees & Associates, Inc., 421 N Forest St., Bellingham, 601229316
Peggy Jean Alexander, 4225 Spring Creek Lane, Bellingham, 601679211
Blue Dot Refillery, 2512 Franklin St., Bellingham, 601727577
Stephanie Coon, 1115 Easton Ave., Bellingham, 602158812
Douglas Hyldahl, P.S. Inc., 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 602277684
Fabric Creations, 4300 Alice St., Bellingham, 602371838
Us West Business Services & Logistics, 1568 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 602618223
Dc Sourcing, 1717 Iron St., Bellingham, 602995743
Lummi Nation Construction Company, LLC, 2616 Kwina Road, Bellingham, 603062819
Ingrid Robinson, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 603063480
Pcs, 37 Tumbling Water Drive, Bellingham, 603098194
Beta Designs, 2707 Iron St., Bellingham, 603203959
Club Demonstration Services Inc, 4125 Arctic Ave., Bellingham, 603224940
Kismet Cafe, 202 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 603230174
Climbing Wolf, 1322 N State St., Bellingham, 603236177
Linquisitive LLC, 725 Sunset Pond Lane, Bellingham, 603326643
Mj Esthetics, 2500 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603338179
Film Is Truth, 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603473606
Two Guys Burgers, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 603476206
True Red Betty, 1105 12th St., Bellingham, 603476418
N&E Ventures LLC, 725 Sunset Pond Lane , Bellingham, 603523826
Rauch Aluminum Boats And Fabrication, 5516 Starry Road, Bellingham, 603612921
Carmichael Industries Inc., 4152 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604013972
X. Piercing, 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604040689
Conflux Studio LLC, 215 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604083114
Natural Healing Church Of The Holy Redeemer, 3328 Mcalpine Road, Bellingham, 604138768
Ich Holdings Ltd., 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604140449
Ich Washington Holdings Ltd., 3863 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604141130
Sport Clips, 1301 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604192077
Blessed Cleaning, 1312 Van Wyck Road, Bellingham, 604207891
Csre LLC, 1415 Birch St., Bellingham, 604252672
Stretch 9 Trucking Inc, 2875 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604267481
Torre, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604270836
High Tide Enterprises, 4108 Harrison St., Bellingham, 604271057
Kallal Inc., 4540 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604272366
Choen Beng Allan Chua, 1301 Woodstock Way , Bellingham, 604280709
Arvidson Marine Surveyors & Documentation LLC, 714 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604280788
Insomnia Cookies, 230 36th St., Bellingham, 604281159
Jay Eisenberg Md, Mmi LLC, 3803 Lindsay Ave., Bellingham, 604281696
A & A Holding Company, LLC, 203 Milton St., Bellingham, 604282278
Mt. Baker Media House, 1230 Bay St., Bellingham, 604283440
Jiffy Lube, 1430 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604284319
Jiffy Lube, 4070 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604284319
Team Car Care West LLC, 2436 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604284319
Cage Builders LLC, 1707 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604284346
Hoppa Brewing, 2039 Moore St., Bellingham, 604284486
Abdul Ahad Parwani, 1309 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604284669
Jeremy York, 5754 Milwaukee Road, Bellingham, 604284683
Crystal’s Bs (Barber Shop), 810 Virginia St., Bellingham, 604288879
Mar Y Monte Construction LLC, 2420 E St., Bellingham, 604289586
Harjinder Singh, 4002 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604290069
Keksam, 4881 Bristol Place, Bellingham, 604291154
Elena Salazar, 1817 D St., Bellingham, 604291274
Spencer Research And Management, 2821 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604291662
Rocket Fast Delivery, 2321 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604292085
Bellingham Cancer Support, 1901 18th St., Bellingham, 604292086
Emblem LLC, 2732 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604292087
Kristin Carron, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604292361
Skylark’s Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham, 604292446
Next Generation Painting LLC, 351 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604292665
Kebab Casual, 4320 Dumas Ave., Bellingham, 604292745
Goddess Revival Skin Body Soul, A Limited Liability Company, 512 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604292938
Dohana Community, 2830 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604293050
Ipainting, 1019 E Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 604293658
Cassandra Richardson, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604294254
Mjnmedia & Broadcasting, 705 N State St., Bellingham, 604294672
Courtney Gutzman, 4260 Cordata Parkway , Bellingham, 604294796
Welcome Home Whatcom, 718 36th St., Bellingham, 604294843
Mac’s Painting LLC, 4611 College St., Bellingham, 604294889
Abigail Leslie Martin, 1128 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604295867
Navada Pacheaco, 701 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604295879
Pratt’s Carpentry, 246 Friday Creek Rd., Bellingham, 604295885
Pb&J Automotive, 2143 Queen St., Bellingham, 604295947
North Edge Properties LLC, 3915 Northridge Way, Bellingham, 604296261
New Line Importing LLC, 424 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604296333
High Above, LLC, 1500 Silver Beach Road, Bellingham, 604296424
Inner Life Creations, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham, 604296626
Leilani’s Deliveries, 202 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604296792
Perspective Therapeutics, 827 Blueberry Ln, Bellingham, 604297071
Richard E Noble, 2621 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604297075
Guud Bowls, 4641 Celia Way , Bellingham, 604297832
Naughty City Cams LLC, 3510 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604298366
Realize Giving, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604298768
Vega Nguyen Research, Llp, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604298993
David’s Deliveries, 3624 W Rusley Drive, Bellingham, 604299109
J/K Builders, LLC, 1225 E Sunset Dr , Bellingham, 604299550
Burnout Supplies, 2710 Grant St., Bellingham, 604299559
Zhuzhu’s Signature Dumpling, 2646 Cagey Road, Bellingham, 604299753
Nicholas A Whyte, 2129 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604300307
Iq Custom Nets, 1528 Fruitland Dr , Bellingham, 604300338
Bikram Yoga Bellingham, 1321 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604300426
Sparklyclean, 1213 Whatcom St., Bellingham, 604300543
Kalyn And Associates, LLC, 4349 Water Lily Loop , Bellingham, 604301156
Bellingham Soma Massage, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604301448
Marathon Cleaners, LLC, 700 Sunset Pond Ln , Bellingham, 604301482
Maureen Kane Counseling Pllc, 1200 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604302594
Birchwood Auto Repair, 1601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604302647
Jorge Lawncare, 2422 E St., Bellingham, 604302922
Sergios Landscaping, 1518 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604303260
Jalenterprises, LLC, 307 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604303298
Debi Miller, 1201 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604303523
Evila Quiros Hernandez, 2517 Racine St., Bellingham, 604304031
Leslie A Petko, 2830 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604304305
Jesse Kelley, 2433 Undine St., Bellingham, 604304332
Roots Acupuncture Bellingham, 1200 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, 604304461
Cameron Merritt Rector, 1108 E Clearbrook Drive, Bellingham, 604304663
Holt Painting LLC, 2219 Rimland Dr , Bellingham, 604304724
Alboe, 2723 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604304861
Lexi H, 2406 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604305398
Kim- Ko Fitness, 1680 Baker Creek Pl, Bellingham, 604305843
North Edge Arts LLC, 3915 Northridge Way, Bellingham, 604306009
Benjamin Valley, 105 N 34th St., Bellingham, 604306101
Maintenance Men & Junk Removal Services, 1550 Lowell Ave., Bellingham, 604306291
Upnext Events LLC, 513 Briar Road, Bellingham, 604306372
Alb Professional Cleaning Services, 424 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604306585
Nostalgic Nouveau, 427 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604306619
Vincent P Garcia, 900 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604306832
David Carl Helstrom, 5031 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604307188
Lenning Construction, 2915 Cottonwood Ave., Bellingham, 604307589
Bellingham Bjj, 2694 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 604307702
Action 360 Cleaning And Janitorial, 4000 Flynn St., Bellingham, 604307861
Kelly’s O’deli, 2701 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604307894
Great Ecology& Environments, Inc, 2309 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604308533
Legendary Vinyl Records, 3201 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604309222
Mantra, 2620 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604309252
Lm Mixon Consulting, LLC, 2613 Yew St., Bellingham, 604309527
Kendra Lallas, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604310205
Magic Cleaning Service, 850 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604310571
Kerry B Photography, 2519 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604310817
Rivendell Psychological Services, 410 W Bakerview Rd , Bellingham, 604310932
Health Rosetta Group, 614 12th St., Bellingham, 604311061
Ea Assistance, 2300 Utter St., Bellingham, 604312723
Jackson Kimangu, 1105 Woodstock Way , Bellingham, 604312813
Whole Child And Fmaily Solutions, 916 41st St., Bellingham, 604313279
Dr Szymczak LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604313519
Alnabi Restaurants, LLC, 711 17th St., Bellingham, 604313541
Mountain Home Inspections LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604314820
Wolfgang The Plumber, 8871 Bald Eagle Drive, Blaine, 604290754
Tile Maxx, 8062 Surf Pl, Blaine, 604295932
Mark Glazier, 8820 Osprey Road, Blaine, 604303753
Rands Enterprises International, 1685 H St., Blaine, 604315512
Rooted In Health, 19306 Bothell Way Ne , Bothell, 604290759
Chasson Construction, 3161 Blanchard Road, Bow, 601349686
Cnr Tanks LLC, 2291 Elger Park Road, Camano Island, 604208654
United Lapis Jewelry, 770 State Highway 532, Camano Island, 604283636
Rga Enterprise Services Company, 16600 Swingley Ridge Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, 603553373
Lyftrichardtremper, 46229 Baker Drive , Concrete, 604291159
Nw Wheel Repair, 45726 Main St., Concrete, 604299692
Kaiman Construction LLC, 8197 Birch Terrace Pl, Custer, 604302166
Fng Builder, 82b Spruce St., Eastsound, 604296799
Midland States Bank, 1201 Network Centre Drive, Effingham, Illinois, 604095380
Wy East Mfg, 1011 N Park Drive, Everett, 604300363
Orange Blossom, 2431 E 66th Ter, Everson, 604305441
Landtek Enterprises, Inc., 7105 Ritter Road, Ferndale, 602562557
Diesel Propagation, Inc, 6995 Kickerville Road, Ferndale, 603360630
Andgar Architectural Metals LLC, 6920 Salashan Parkway , Ferndale, 604254874
Andgar Mechanical LLC, 6920 Salashan Parkway , Ferndale, 604255353
Flying Crowe, 2379 Main St., Ferndale, 604282380
International Saints & Abolitionists, 988 W Wiser Lake Road, Ferndale, 604289675
Red X Line LLC, 6071 Pacific Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604295245
Shevchenko Enterprises LLC, 3590 Walltine Road, Ferndale, 604305307
Rock Chip Repair N Roll, 2469 Sunshine Drive, Ferndale, 604305860
Banyan Construction Services LLC, 7525 E 39th St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 604204441
Henden Electric, Inc., 26124 Calvary Ln Ne, Kingston, 601188218
Write On Calligraphers, 9302 Ne 135th St., Kirkland, 601867733
Impulse Alarm, LLC, 1810 E Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada, 604292526
Ready Wireless LLC, 740 Florida Central Parkway , Longwood, Florida, 603327425
Engelwood Homes, 275 W Maberry Drive, Lynden, 602349814
De Boer Construction, LLC, 800 S Park Ct, Lynden, 602982832
Precision Fence LLC, 1996 Eastwood Way, Lynden, 604301589
A+ Property Preservation, LLC, 3512 199th Pl Sw, Lynnwood, 604309141
L. W. Sundstrom, Inc., 18063 Renton Maple Valley Road, Maple Valley, 601984136
C.O. Simons Construction LLC, 2470 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, 602829978
Roth Window & Pressure Washing, 21159 Bulson Road, Mount Vernon, 601353907
Queens Of Dirt, 3321 E Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, 604069893
Charles Burkhart, 4463 Shantel St., Mount Vernon, 604306145
House Of Hope Ministries, 1155 Se City Beach St., Oak Harbor, 602423871
Island Premier Properties LLC, 893 Se Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor, 603424037
Shuksan Veterinary Services Incorporated, 2084 Pine Wood Way, Oak Harbor, 604291511
Felix Cruzsantiago, 352 Nw First Ave., Oak Harbor, 604294128
Ado Products, LLC, 2905 Northwest Blvd., Plymouth, 604310963
Betty Udesen, 517 N 66 St., Seattle, 602354282
Polar Bear Mechanical, Inc., 401 Ne Ravenna Blvd., Seattle, 603145986
Benjamin Benschneider Photography, 517 N 66th St., Seattle, 603607371
Honey And Harmony Catering LLC, 12423 12th Ave S,, Seattle, 604266439
Charlotte Olmstead, 9523 Evanston Ave. N, Seattle, 604305844
Purely Northwest, 708 Ferry St., Sedro Woolley, 603216898
Old School Concrete LLC, 5138 Wildlife Acres Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604210305
Ivy Images, 3083 Ash Way, Sedro Woolley, 604303963
K N S Tacolatte, 3542 Alger Mountain Road, Sedro Woolley, 604307525
Little Gem And Company, 541 Lakeside Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604312102
Wavedivision Holdings, LLC, 1400 W Washington St., Sequim, 602274233
Bore Construction, 2534 Bickford Ave., Snohomish, 604309247
Brian Ronk, 8412 317th Place Nw, Stanwood, 604295688
Sysco Portland Inc, 26250 Sw Parkway Center Drive, Wilsonville, Oregon, 601098472
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.