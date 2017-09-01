July Business Licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham for the month of July, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Avnet, Inc., 2211 S 47th St., Phoenix, Arizona, 600132726

Silver Fox Contracting, 9138 Wigeon Court, Blaine, 601173700

Aecom Energy & Construction, Inc., 405 32nd St. Ste 305, Bellingham, 601175669

National Safety Inc, 3895 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 601349174

Compass Health, 2030 Division St., Bellingham, 601638079

Compass Health, 1216 Bay St., Bellingham, 601638079

Compass Health, 3645 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 601638079

Sears Home Improvement Products, Inc., 3425 S 116th St. Ste 109, Tukwila, 601689787

Jeffrey S. Hambleton, Md, PLLC, 1211 24th St., Anacortes, 602771319

West Coast Cannabis Company, 4161 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 602889622

Hilpert Clinical Research Consultants, LLC, 1121 32nd St., Bellingham, 602956318

M.B. Motors LLC, 700 Ohio St., Bellingham, 602957080

Pmc Development Corp., 842 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden, 603073102

True Compass LLC, 30810 152nd Ave. Se, Kent, 603090857

Barkley Massage & Chiropractic, 2930 Newmarket St. Ste 115, Bellingham, 603143194

Macdonald-Bedford LLC, 103 E Holly St. Ste 210, Bellingham, 603185347

Robert W. Carter, D.O., PLLC, 1211 24th St., Anacortes, 603195911

Practical Solutions LLC, 1019 Iowa St. Ste 101, Bellingham, 603219368

Powersports Er LLC, 4209 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, 603309227

Polyworks Usa Inc., 2014 Cyrille-Duquet Ste 310, Quebec, British Columbia, 603313582

Rnr Services Inc, 322 N Harvey Road, Blaine, 603415053

Altimeter Design Co, LLC, 1175 Van Dyk Road, Lynden, 603480720

Sunset Variety, 3115 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 603488837

Chaplin Construction, LLC, 810 E Magnolia Ave., Burlington, 603499569

Vista Del Valle LLC, 519 E Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603519843

The Business Of Belief, 3454 Pinehurst Court, Bellingham, 603601229

Compass Point Survey, LLC, 523 Front St., Lynden, 603613412

Whole Health Ot Northwest PLLC, 485 Whitecap Road, Bellingham, 604043721

Centre Pointe Condos, 263 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604068023

We Speak Geek Pc Repair, 1050 Sw Kaleeton Loop, Oak Harbor, 604081666

Bakerview Redevelopment Partners Lllp, 208 Unity St., Bellingham, 604093150

Meyer Sign Company, Inc, 2608 Old Highway 99 S Road, Mount Vernon, 604095054

Wildscape Restoration, Inc., 2500 Channel Dr Ste A, Ventura, California, 604095236

Kuinka, 19997 State Route 9, Mount Vernon, 604101547

Animo Investments LLC, 4152 Agate Road, Bellingham, 604108351

Nw Skyline Properties LLC, 501 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604108857

Casa Bella Construction LLC, 2010 Front St, Lynden, 604110454

Aura Accessories, 714 E Pike St. Unit 509s, Seattle, 604112735

Alchemy Media LLC, 215 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604113889

Drywall Time LLC, 2300 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604116030

Jappert Construction L.L.C., 2317 C St., Bellingham, 604119287

Sound Restoration Services LLC, 5633 70th St. Ne, Marysville, 604119578

Bne Construction LLC, 1371 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604121374

Empowered Force Counseling, 1300 W Holly St. Ste 206, Bellingham, 604122292

Wind Transport LLC, 1543 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604125039

Jaymie Johnston Counseling, 1329 Lincoln St. Ste 2, Bellingham, 604126907

Care Staffing, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604129847

Topp Gunn Builders LLC, 1114 34th St., Bellingham, 604132045

Paint Moxie LLC, 1525 James St., Bellingham, 604132751

Skincare By Amber, 5967 Lamberto Pl, Bellingham, 604132773

Kso Construction, 4155 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604133018

El Morazan Llc., 410 W Bakerview Road Ste 108, Bellingham, 604133119

Prm 3d Printing LLC, 1832 Olympic Pl, Bellingham, 604134464

Copper Hog, 1327 N State St. # 2, Bellingham, 604135298

Internship Saver, 1101 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604137360

Sr Paint, 1500 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604137529

En Media Studios LLC, 336 36th St. Ste 742, Bellingham, 604137748

Papa’s Plants LLC, 1711 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604137848

Healing Path Counseling, 1440 10th St. Ste 101b, Bellingham, 604138577

Bellingham Boat Partners, 2808 Victor St., Bellingham, 604138893

Rincon Rico, 9518 Assink Road, Lynden, 604139773

Grondin Construction, 299 Friday Creek Road, Bellingham, 604139776

Joe’s Millennium V.R., 69 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604140288

Clip LLC, 1337 Roma Road, Bellingham, 604140296

M & M Contracting Inc, 1305 Cranberry Court, Bellingham, 604140968

J. Noel Art And Design, 3462 Pinehurst Court, Bellingham, 604140988

Northwest Poly Services, LLC, 13711 58th Dr Ne, Marysville, 604141065

Utu On Homes, 3130 Racine St, Bellingham, 604141685

Ryan Mills Law, 114 W Magnolia St. Ste 400, Bellingham, 604141884

Kalamalka, 1315 Girard St., Bellingham, 604142285

Expedition Yacht Charters, 702 Kentucky St. Ste 531, Bellingham, 604143007

Swooning Cedar, 246 Old Hwy 99n, Bellingham, 604143162

Beauty Aesthetics, 117 W Chestnut St., Bellingham, 604143384

Ddbryan Enterprises, 2001 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604143559

Dyno Logistics LLC, 424 W Bakerview Road Ste 105, Bellingham, 604143657

3dcross, 3280 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604143679

Lickety Split Process Service, 1752 Bayon Road, Bellingham, 604143767

Bhaipreet Singh Brar, 3323 Brandywine Way, Bellingham, 604143847

Northwest Built, 5360 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604144092

Johannah Nelson, 2724 Victor St., Bellingham, 604144460

The Orion, 311 E Holly St. Ste 101, Bellingham, 604144661

Jeffrey Guptil, 311 E Holly St, Bellingham, 604144973

Emad I Ayoub, 1511 128th St. Sw, Everett, 604145423

Whatcom Dog School, 1310 Logan St., Bellingham, 604145560

Ks Northwest Ventures, LLC, 2215 Midway Lane Ste 205, Bellingham, 604145731

Tsa Supplies, LLC, 2099 Bluestem St., Lynden, 604145754

Whatcom Accounting, 2117 King St., Bellingham, 604146133

Southpaw Art & Design, 922 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604146210

First Light, 2734 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604146358

Your Evergreen Landscape, 6146 Mercury Pl, Ferndale, 604146390

Elizabeth Gibbs, 16409 41st Ave. Ne, Arlington, 604146432

Jochen F Dwersteg Md AnesthesiologiSt., 2011 Julia Ave., Bellingham, 604146477

Scott Gallagher, 998 Sw Orcas St., Oak Harbor, 604146526

Colter Lemons, 800 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604146545

Bellingham Banjo, 2327 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604146876

Judith Newman, 1703 Texas St., Bellingham, 604146925

Bear Cleaning, 3247 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604146936

Warwick Enterprises, 1940 Matz Road, Ferndale, 604147096

Organic Farming Research Foundation, 2520 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604147143

Wisewoodworks&Design LLC, 2525 Columbus St. Se, Albany, Oregon, 604147305

Humble Bliss, 359 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, 604147335

Yoga Northwest LLC, 1440 10th St. Ste 101a, Bellingham, 604147512

Whatcom Family Dental, 911 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604147544

B Lourenco Therapy Services, 4493 Aldrich Road, Bellingham, 604147600

Jacob’s Rideshare Service, 3420 W Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604147867

James Pasola Home Inspections, 2001 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604148176

James Eggen, 2980 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 304, Bellingham, 604148274

Beauty By Aubrie, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 111, Bellingham, 604148298

Breathe Easy Myofunctional Therapy, 3100 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, 604148491

Dc Roofing, 4159 Agate Road, Bellingham, 604148742

Aperule Electric LLC, 1506 G St., Bellingham, 604148848

Felicia | Marie, 2629 Park St., Bellingham, 604149212

Kate Marvel, 3912 Silver Beach Ave., Bellingham, 604149554

Hawkeye Videography, 5001 Bay Road, Blaine, 604149652

Alyx Martin, 4014 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604149982

Benefit Auction Specialists, 3905 Viewmont Court, Bellingham, 604150110

Dj Trucking, 4133 Stonecrest Lane, Bellingham, 604150116

And Co Food, 16402 Allen West Road, Bow, 604150196

Abigail Kuchar, 1000 F St., Bellingham, 604150351

Sigma Chi Fraternity, 2629 West St, Bellingham, 604150731

Dc Charters, 1801 Roeder Ave. Ste 174, Bellingham, 604150825

Hoxshox Industrial Maintenance, 340 8th St., Blaine, 604151016

Bellingham Green Ride, 2740 Alvarado Drive, Bellingham, 604151229

One Joule Ventures, 4152 Meridian St. Ste 105, Bellingham, 604151536

Craft Bar And Grill, 1327 N State St. Unit 2, Bellingham, 604151647

Summer Ostlund, 2117 G St., Bellingham, 604151718

Conversica, Inc., 1201 Cornwall Ave. Ste 201, Bellingham, 604152211

Lucky Mama Designs, 2106 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604152613

Atrocity Arts / Turtle 13, 1479 Lahti Drive, Bellingham, 604153230

Elyon Food, 1251 Lincoln St. Ste 2, Bellingham, 604154010

Agari Data Inc, 100 S Ellsworth Ave. Fl 9th, San Mateo, California, 604154712