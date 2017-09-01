July Business Licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 01. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham for the month of July, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Avnet, Inc., 2211 S 47th St., Phoenix, Arizona, 600132726
Silver Fox Contracting, 9138 Wigeon Court, Blaine, 601173700
Aecom Energy & Construction, Inc., 405 32nd St. Ste 305, Bellingham, 601175669
National Safety Inc, 3895 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 601349174
Compass Health, 2030 Division St., Bellingham, 601638079
Compass Health, 1216 Bay St., Bellingham, 601638079
Compass Health, 3645 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 601638079
Sears Home Improvement Products, Inc., 3425 S 116th St. Ste 109, Tukwila, 601689787
Jeffrey S. Hambleton, Md, PLLC, 1211 24th St., Anacortes, 602771319
West Coast Cannabis Company, 4161 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 602889622
Hilpert Clinical Research Consultants, LLC, 1121 32nd St., Bellingham, 602956318
M.B. Motors LLC, 700 Ohio St., Bellingham, 602957080
Pmc Development Corp., 842 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden, 603073102
True Compass LLC, 30810 152nd Ave. Se, Kent, 603090857
Barkley Massage & Chiropractic, 2930 Newmarket St. Ste 115, Bellingham, 603143194
Macdonald-Bedford LLC, 103 E Holly St. Ste 210, Bellingham, 603185347
Robert W. Carter, D.O., PLLC, 1211 24th St., Anacortes, 603195911
Practical Solutions LLC, 1019 Iowa St. Ste 101, Bellingham, 603219368
Powersports Er LLC, 4209 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, 603309227
Polyworks Usa Inc., 2014 Cyrille-Duquet Ste 310, Quebec, British Columbia, 603313582
Rnr Services Inc, 322 N Harvey Road, Blaine, 603415053
Altimeter Design Co, LLC, 1175 Van Dyk Road, Lynden, 603480720
Sunset Variety, 3115 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 603488837
Chaplin Construction, LLC, 810 E Magnolia Ave., Burlington, 603499569
Vista Del Valle LLC, 519 E Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603519843
The Business Of Belief, 3454 Pinehurst Court, Bellingham, 603601229
Compass Point Survey, LLC, 523 Front St., Lynden, 603613412
Whole Health Ot Northwest PLLC, 485 Whitecap Road, Bellingham, 604043721
Centre Pointe Condos, 263 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604068023
We Speak Geek Pc Repair, 1050 Sw Kaleeton Loop, Oak Harbor, 604081666
Bakerview Redevelopment Partners Lllp, 208 Unity St., Bellingham, 604093150
Meyer Sign Company, Inc, 2608 Old Highway 99 S Road, Mount Vernon, 604095054
Wildscape Restoration, Inc., 2500 Channel Dr Ste A, Ventura, California, 604095236
Kuinka, 19997 State Route 9, Mount Vernon, 604101547
Animo Investments LLC, 4152 Agate Road, Bellingham, 604108351
Nw Skyline Properties LLC, 501 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604108857
Casa Bella Construction LLC, 2010 Front St, Lynden, 604110454
Aura Accessories, 714 E Pike St. Unit 509s, Seattle, 604112735
Alchemy Media LLC, 215 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604113889
Drywall Time LLC, 2300 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604116030
Jappert Construction L.L.C., 2317 C St., Bellingham, 604119287
Sound Restoration Services LLC, 5633 70th St. Ne, Marysville, 604119578
Bne Construction LLC, 1371 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604121374
Empowered Force Counseling, 1300 W Holly St. Ste 206, Bellingham, 604122292
Wind Transport LLC, 1543 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604125039
Jaymie Johnston Counseling, 1329 Lincoln St. Ste 2, Bellingham, 604126907
Care Staffing, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604129847
Topp Gunn Builders LLC, 1114 34th St., Bellingham, 604132045
Paint Moxie LLC, 1525 James St., Bellingham, 604132751
Skincare By Amber, 5967 Lamberto Pl, Bellingham, 604132773
Kso Construction, 4155 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604133018
El Morazan Llc., 410 W Bakerview Road Ste 108, Bellingham, 604133119
Prm 3d Printing LLC, 1832 Olympic Pl, Bellingham, 604134464
Copper Hog, 1327 N State St. # 2, Bellingham, 604135298
Internship Saver, 1101 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604137360
Sr Paint, 1500 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604137529
En Media Studios LLC, 336 36th St. Ste 742, Bellingham, 604137748
Papa’s Plants LLC, 1711 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604137848
Healing Path Counseling, 1440 10th St. Ste 101b, Bellingham, 604138577
Bellingham Boat Partners, 2808 Victor St., Bellingham, 604138893
Rincon Rico, 9518 Assink Road, Lynden, 604139773
Grondin Construction, 299 Friday Creek Road, Bellingham, 604139776
Joe’s Millennium V.R., 69 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604140288
Clip LLC, 1337 Roma Road, Bellingham, 604140296
M & M Contracting Inc, 1305 Cranberry Court, Bellingham, 604140968
J. Noel Art And Design, 3462 Pinehurst Court, Bellingham, 604140988
Northwest Poly Services, LLC, 13711 58th Dr Ne, Marysville, 604141065
Utu On Homes, 3130 Racine St, Bellingham, 604141685
Ryan Mills Law, 114 W Magnolia St. Ste 400, Bellingham, 604141884
Kalamalka, 1315 Girard St., Bellingham, 604142285
Expedition Yacht Charters, 702 Kentucky St. Ste 531, Bellingham, 604143007
Swooning Cedar, 246 Old Hwy 99n, Bellingham, 604143162
Beauty Aesthetics, 117 W Chestnut St., Bellingham, 604143384
Ddbryan Enterprises, 2001 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604143559
Dyno Logistics LLC, 424 W Bakerview Road Ste 105, Bellingham, 604143657
3dcross, 3280 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604143679
Lickety Split Process Service, 1752 Bayon Road, Bellingham, 604143767
Bhaipreet Singh Brar, 3323 Brandywine Way, Bellingham, 604143847
Northwest Built, 5360 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604144092
Johannah Nelson, 2724 Victor St., Bellingham, 604144460
The Orion, 311 E Holly St. Ste 101, Bellingham, 604144661
Jeffrey Guptil, 311 E Holly St, Bellingham, 604144973
Emad I Ayoub, 1511 128th St. Sw, Everett, 604145423
Whatcom Dog School, 1310 Logan St., Bellingham, 604145560
Ks Northwest Ventures, LLC, 2215 Midway Lane Ste 205, Bellingham, 604145731
Tsa Supplies, LLC, 2099 Bluestem St., Lynden, 604145754
Whatcom Accounting, 2117 King St., Bellingham, 604146133
Southpaw Art & Design, 922 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604146210
First Light, 2734 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604146358
Your Evergreen Landscape, 6146 Mercury Pl, Ferndale, 604146390
Elizabeth Gibbs, 16409 41st Ave. Ne, Arlington, 604146432
Jochen F Dwersteg Md AnesthesiologiSt., 2011 Julia Ave., Bellingham, 604146477
Scott Gallagher, 998 Sw Orcas St., Oak Harbor, 604146526
Colter Lemons, 800 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604146545
Bellingham Banjo, 2327 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604146876
Judith Newman, 1703 Texas St., Bellingham, 604146925
Bear Cleaning, 3247 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604146936
Warwick Enterprises, 1940 Matz Road, Ferndale, 604147096
Organic Farming Research Foundation, 2520 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604147143
Wisewoodworks&Design LLC, 2525 Columbus St. Se, Albany, Oregon, 604147305
Humble Bliss, 359 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, 604147335
Yoga Northwest LLC, 1440 10th St. Ste 101a, Bellingham, 604147512
Whatcom Family Dental, 911 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604147544
B Lourenco Therapy Services, 4493 Aldrich Road, Bellingham, 604147600
Jacob’s Rideshare Service, 3420 W Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604147867
James Pasola Home Inspections, 2001 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604148176
James Eggen, 2980 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 304, Bellingham, 604148274
Beauty By Aubrie, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 111, Bellingham, 604148298
Breathe Easy Myofunctional Therapy, 3100 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, 604148491
Dc Roofing, 4159 Agate Road, Bellingham, 604148742
Aperule Electric LLC, 1506 G St., Bellingham, 604148848
Felicia | Marie, 2629 Park St., Bellingham, 604149212
Kate Marvel, 3912 Silver Beach Ave., Bellingham, 604149554
Hawkeye Videography, 5001 Bay Road, Blaine, 604149652
Alyx Martin, 4014 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604149982
Benefit Auction Specialists, 3905 Viewmont Court, Bellingham, 604150110
Dj Trucking, 4133 Stonecrest Lane, Bellingham, 604150116
And Co Food, 16402 Allen West Road, Bow, 604150196
Abigail Kuchar, 1000 F St., Bellingham, 604150351
Sigma Chi Fraternity, 2629 West St, Bellingham, 604150731
Dc Charters, 1801 Roeder Ave. Ste 174, Bellingham, 604150825
Hoxshox Industrial Maintenance, 340 8th St., Blaine, 604151016
Bellingham Green Ride, 2740 Alvarado Drive, Bellingham, 604151229
One Joule Ventures, 4152 Meridian St. Ste 105, Bellingham, 604151536
Craft Bar And Grill, 1327 N State St. Unit 2, Bellingham, 604151647
Summer Ostlund, 2117 G St., Bellingham, 604151718
Conversica, Inc., 1201 Cornwall Ave. Ste 201, Bellingham, 604152211
Lucky Mama Designs, 2106 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604152613
Atrocity Arts / Turtle 13, 1479 Lahti Drive, Bellingham, 604153230
Elyon Food, 1251 Lincoln St. Ste 2, Bellingham, 604154010
Agari Data Inc, 100 S Ellsworth Ave. Fl 9th, San Mateo, California, 604154712
