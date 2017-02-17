Karen Timmer receives Realtor lifetime achievement award
Karen Timmer, branch manager for the Windermere Real Estate office in Lynden, received the lifetime achievement award from the Whatcom County Association of Realtors.
Timmer gained her real estate sales license in 1990 and has been on of Whatcom County’s top agents since then, ranking first in the Lynden area and fourth countywide in home sales for last year.
Timmer has also served as president of the Lynden Chamber of Commerce and chairman of a Lynden PRCA Rodeo committee, which raises money for the local cancer center.
Timmer has also been on the Lynden Boys & Girls Club board and the Lynden Rodeo Advisory Board and is a member of the Mt. Baker Rotary Club.
She has also served as president and on the WCAR board of directors.
