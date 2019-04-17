Keep track of what’s happening in Bellingham’s vibrant bar and restaurant scene

by ehamann

Things are happening quickly in Bellingham. Here are some of the changes that have taken place or been announced in the past six months.

Now Open

1. Southside bar opened at 1323 11th St., in Fairhaven at the beginning of April.

2. El Rey opened at 2527 Meridian St. in March. The Central American restaurant is located in the former Hong Kong Garden space.

3. Kim Fox opened Grant’s burger restaurant at 2601 Birchwood Ave., at the end of March. Fox runs two other Grant’s locations, one in Ferndale and one in Lynden.

4. At the end of 2018 John Enright took ownership of the former Whiskey’s Burger Bistro at 1304 12th St., in Fairhaven. In March Enright changed the name of the restaurant to Cobalt Grill and Lounge and revamped the menu and decor. The menu features traditional American items. The lounge will also offer live music.

5. Edaleen Dairy opened a new ice cream shop in Fairhaven in February. The store, at 1200 10th St., Suite 104, serves 24 rotating flavors of ice cream made from the milk from the Lynden dairy farm. Edaleen has six total locations in Whatcom County.

6. Fujisan Sushi opened in February at 1216 Harris Ave. It is operated by Billy Chen and Mia Zhen, according to the Bellingham Herald, who previously ran Maki Zushi, which operated for 12 years inside the Bellingham Public Market, before it closed in August.

7. Frank-n-Stein Pub opened in the former Bellingham New York Pizza space at 902 North State St., #105 in January. Bradley Kuykendall turned the space into a sports bar with an area for live music and other live events. The menu includes hot dogs and burgers, as well as craft cocktails and local beer and cider.

8. ANMLY Cafe opened in January at 119 North Commercial St #130. The coffee shop offers espresso drinks as well as breakfast and brunch menu items. According to its website, the cafe is working on operating with zero landfill waste.

9. The second Mix restaurant opened at 2925 Newmarket St., in Barkley Village, in January. Helen Neville opened two Mix locations in Bellingham in the last six months. The restaurant offers build-your-own salads and flatbread sandwiches, as well as soups. The menu features locally grown ingredients and products.

10. The Filling Station opened a second location in January. The new restaurant opened at 716 Alabama St. Formerly, the space was occupied by Lee’s Drive-In, which closed in October. The Filling Station’s original restaurant opened in 2015 and is located at 1138 Finnegan Way.

11. Simmering Tava, which operates a food truck, also opened a brick and mortar location at 1311 State St. in November. The restaurant serves Indian food made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

12. Skylark’s Hidden Cafe was purchased by Brad Haggen in November. Skylark’s Hidden Cafe is located at 1308 11th St.

13. Jack’s opened at 219 West Holly St. in November. The speakeasy-style bar serves craft cocktails and a small food menu.

14. Go Natural Foods opened at 784 Kentucky St. in November. The restaurant is operated by Patricia Barrera and Vicky Jofre, according to the Bellingham Herald, and is serving natural, South American-inspired food. The restaurant doesn’t offer seating, but has a walk-up window.

15. The first Mix restaurant opened at 215 West Holly St. in October.

16. The nightclub above Bob’s Burgers and Brew downtown changed ownership. Studio B, located at 202 East Holly St., reopened in October. Previously, the space was a nightclub called Club 202, and before that was called Glow.

17. Chocolate Necessities moved from 1426 Cornwall Ave. to 1408 Commercial St. Andi and Nick Vann, owners of the Pure Bliss dessert shop next door, began construction on expanding Pure Bliss to occupy both spaces, at 1424 Cornwall Ave. and 1426 Cornwall Ave.

Upcoming

18. A new bar and restaurant called Crossroads is planned for the former Black Forest Steak House space near Sunset Square. Don and Peggy Gustafson applied for a new liquor license at 1263 Barkley Blvd, Suite 103, Bellingham. Peggy Gustafson said the restaurant will serve American food and include a full bar and entertainment on the weekends. She said they plan to open in May.

19. Station Social House is planned for 1327 North State St. Peter and Pam Wasley applied for a liquor license at the former site of the Copper Hog restaurant.

20. Nathan and Alisha Spencer are opening Just Poke and Verve Bowls at 201 East Chestnut St., which used to house Benchmark Document Solutions. Just Poke and Verve Bowls are both based in Seattle and have multiple locations there. The Bellingham location will be a partnership between the two businesses, and will be a fast-casual restaurant serving poke, acai bowls and smoothies. Nathan Spencer said they plan to open in April.

21. Ben Scholtz, owner of Mallard Ice Cream, is opening a restaurant called Bantam 46 next door to the ice cream shop at 1327 Railroad Ave., according to the Bellingham Herald. The restaurant will serve rotisserie chicken and southern-style food, and have a bar on the second floor. As of the end of March, Bantam was hiring staff for all positions.

22. New brewery Stemma Brewing is planned for 2039 Moore St. According to Tap Trail, owners Kim and Jason Harper plan on offering a family-friendly tap room, a brew hop-forward, low alcohol beers, as well as experimental and herb-based options.

23. A cider-focused taproom and bottle shop is planned for the former Michael’s Books store in downtown Bellingham. James and Jennifer Hagemann applied for an alcohol license at 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham. Jennifer Hagemann said they plan to open this summer.

24. Endgame Bar and Restaurant applied for a new liquor license at 118 West Holly St. Applicants are Michael Lamere and Austin Sines. The bar would fill the space left by Boscoe’s bar, which announced on its Facebook page on Jan. 2 that it would be moving. Boscoe’s has not announced a new location.

25. A building permit has been submitted for tenant improvement for a new bar at 205 Chestnut St.

26. Goat Mountain Pizza is going on hiatus, while Black Sheep is expanding. The two restaurants, which are both owned by Charlie Pasquier and Chas Kubis, are undergoing changes as of March. Goat Mountain Pizza, located at 211 West Holly St., will close, and the taco bar next door Black Sheep, currently located at 215 West Holly St., will move into the former, larger Goat Mountain space. According to Goat Mountain’s Facebook page, a new bar will be going into the former Black Sheep space, while Goat Mountain Pizza will take a hiatus. Goat Mountain Pizza will continue to operate its catering services and its food truck Kid Sister.

27. Vitality Bowls, a fast-casual health food restaurant, is opening soon near the Regal Barkley Village movie theater. The restaurant is set to replace the TCBY location at 3011 Cinema Place, #101. Vitality Bowls is a chain of restaurants serving superfood bowls, smoothies, juices, sandwiches, salads and soups with locations across the country. The restaurant is set to open in the spring, according to the Bellingham Herald.

28. Brandon Wicklund was granted a liquor license at 202 Grand Ave. in September. The space is inside the Lightcatcher Museum and was formerly occupied by Artifacts wine bar.