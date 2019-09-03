Keller Williams hires new director of operations

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Sep, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

The Ben Kinney Real Estate Team with Keller Williams hired Alivia Jelinski as director of operations. Jelinski is currently working on her masters of business administration at Washington State University and has more than 10 years of experience in operations throughout the hospitality industry. In 2018 Jelinski was recognized as one of the Top 7 Under 40Young Professionals in Whatcom County. “I am thrilled for this amazing opportunity to work for such an innovative and agile company that places such strong value on developing its people and supporting its community,” Jelinski said. Jelinski also serves on the ambassador team for the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, the advisory council for Whatcom Young Professionals and on the board of directors for the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center.