Know the risks: The DUI information you need to know

You probably think you’re a pretty safe driver – you’re careful about driving after drinking alcohol or using cannabis products. You don’t need to worry about a DUI, right?

Not necessarily.

In fact, there’s a variety of factors that affect your risk of being arrested for DUI, explains attorney Ziad Youssef, CEO of mytrafficman.net and creator of BustedDUI.com, a new assessment tool that assesses a driver’s risk of being arrested for DUI in the next year, based on their driving behaviors.

The tool, which includes an eight-question survey alongside various tips and useful information, complements mytrafficman’s busted911.com, which offers free legal insurance that covers a call from a lawyer if you get arrested and notifies emergency contacts about your arrest.

For example, did you know that 1 in 165 adults in Whatcom County will be arrested for DUI?

The good news is that 81 per cent of adults say they would intervene to prevent a DUI if given a chance. However the best way to prevent a DUI is to know the risks before getting behind the wheel.

“Drivers who believe they’re OK to drive after consuming a second drink are 4.5 times more likely to be driving under the influence,” Youssef notes.

And while you likely know it’s illegal to have .08 breath alcohol or higher, did you know it’s also illegal to 5ng THC in your blood or have your ability to drive be “affected by” either within two hours of driving? Many people are surprised to learn that it’s also illegal to drive while “affected by” prescribed medications, such as pain or anxiety medications, Youssef notes.

Take the quiz and share with your loved ones to see if you’re at risk of a DUI arrest, and learn more in the process.

For added peace-of-mind, sign up for busted911.com.

Registering is simple – and free.

Simply visit busted911.com, provide your name, birthdate and contact info, choose the jail you want them to monitor and designate up to two emergency contacts to be notified if you’re arrested – especially valuable for older teens or young adults whose families will worry about their whereabouts in the event of an arrest.

The program covers one phone call from an experienced lawyer or reputable bail bond agent who’ll explain the process before you can be released, and notifies your emergency contacts.

“No one likes to think of their son or daughter sitting in a cold jail cell, alone with no way of contacting someone who can help them, like family, a lawyer or a bail bond agent,” Youssef says, noting that typically someone who’s arrested doesn’t have a way to communicate for several hours. “If you’ve registered with busted911.com, we’ll be notified right away, and can start working on helping you get released.”

***

Focusing on DUI, MyTrafficMan’s lawyers serve clients in Bellingham, Bellevue, Ellensberg and Vancouver, WA as part of a broad network of legal resources. Learn more at mytrafficman.net or on Facebook.

