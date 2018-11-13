Kulshan Community Land Trust announces staff changes
Kulshan Community Land Trust has announced staff changes at its Bellingham office.
Christina Olsen will transition away from her position as programs director to become grant writer. She has held the position since November 2016. In 2018 alone, she helped the land trust obtain $600,000 in grant funding.
Homeownership Coordinator Nikki Quinn will start a new position as home ownership program director, and assume the duties of programs director.
Kulshan Community Land Trust holds land in trust for permanently affordable homeownership and other community needs, and by offering financial and educational services to people of limited means. The land trust’s office is located at 1303 Commercial Street, Suite 6, Bellingham. For more information, visit http://www.kulshanclt.org/
