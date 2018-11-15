Kulshan Community Land Trust awarded $10,000 State Farm grant

by ehamann

15. Nov, 2018

Kulshan Community Land Trust announced that it has received a $10,000 State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship grant. The grant will be used for the land trust’s affordable homeownership programs and for financial literacy and education. Since 2016, State Farm has granted a total of $23,500 to the land trust.

Kulshan Community Land Trust holds land in trust for permanently affordable homeownership and other community needs, and by offering financial and educational services to people of limited means. Since 1999, the land trust has assisted more than 190 moderate-income households purchase affordable homes in Whatcom County. It also ensures that these homes will remain affordable for future buyers as well. The land trust’s office is located at 1303 Commercial Street, Suite 6, Bellingham. For more information, visit http://www.kulshanclt.org/.