Kulshan Community Land Trust awarded $30,000 grant

Kulshan Community Land Trust announced that it has received a $30,000 affordable housing grant from the First Federal Community Foundation. The grant will support planned strategies that build on the land trust’s success with scattered-site home acquisition, new construction, resales of existing homes to new homebuyers and post-purchase and counseling.

Kulshan Community Land Trusts began in 1999 and has assisted more than 190 moderate-income households purchase affordable homes in Whatcom County. The land trust also ensures that those homes will remains affordable for future buyers. For more information, visit www.kulshanclt.org.

