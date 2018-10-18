Kulshan Community Land Trust awarded $6,000 by Wells Fargo

by ehamann

Kulshan Community Land Trust announced that is has received a $6,000 Community Development Grant from Wells Fargo to support the land trust’s HomeBuyer Education program.

The program has experienced increased attendance each month as people look for resources amid rapidly rising home prices.

Wells Fargo has been on of the land trusts largest program funders, donating $110,000 since 2006.

The homebuyer education program is one of three of the land trust’s core programs, along with HomeOwnership Opportunities and HomeOwner Services. Those programs provide financial education, counseling, foreclosure prevention and expertise to modest-income households. They also offer free pre-purchase, post-purchase and default counseling to anyone in the community.

For more information, visit http://www.kulshanclt.org.