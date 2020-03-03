Leaders at Nightingale Healthcare honored with Women of Distinction Award

by mathewroland

Regional operations director for Nightingale Healthcare, Jennifer Mack and administrator for View Ridge Care Center in Everett, Audra Gutierrez-Ritari have been recognized as “Rising Stars” as part of the McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards program, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living.

Mack first joined the Nightingale Healthcare family in 2013 as administrator for its nursing facility, Arlington Health and Rehabilitation. In December of 2016, she moved to her current operations role for the parent company. In this role, Mack collaborates with each of Nightingale’s nursing facilities to assist with daily operations. She also provides oversight and support when needed; whether its facility financials, electronic medical records or providing staff education.

Mack earned her business management degree from the University of Washington. Mack is also a licensed Nursing Home Administrator and maintains her Certified Nursing Assistant license.

Gutierrez-Ritari became a member of the Nightingale Healthcare family in 2018 as administrator for its Everett nursing facility, View Ridge Care Center.

She oversees all facility operations which includes monitoring its compliance with State and Federal regulations, leading staff and personnel management, monitoring financials and reporting and addressing and resolving any conflicts or issues that pertain to the facility and its residents. Gutierrez-Ritari earned her master’s in business administration with a focus on accounting from Washington State University and her master’s in psychology from the University of Phoenix. She also holds her license in Nursing Home Administration.

“We couldn’t be prouder of both Jenny and Audra on receiving this incredible recognition,” chief operations officer for Nightingale Healthcare, Pete Wolkin said in a press release. “Both women have proven to be great leaders and we’re so grateful that they are a part of the Nightingale family.”