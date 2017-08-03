Leadership, communication conference coming to Bellingham

by ehamann

Shift Yes, a leadership and team development consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon, announced that it will be holding a conference in Bellingham on Sept. 7.

The conference will focus on improving communication and leadership skills to drive an office place culture of high engagement and performance.

Shift Yes is led by Galen Emanuele, an international speaker and leadership consultant.

Previous clients include Shell, Expedia and Microsoft.

Tickets for the event are $175 per person. Spots will be reserved on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit https://www.shiftyes.com/the-2017-shift-yes-conference/.