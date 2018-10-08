Learn the Zorganics way: new beauty, wellness school opens in Bellingham

by Admin

Zorganics Institute offers one-stop shop to jump-start careers in the beauty industry

If you or someone you know is searching for just the right career to get started on, or looking to get into a field that better matches your interests, finding the training nearby can be a challenge.

That’s one of the reasons why Frida Emalange, longtime operator of the popular Zorganics Beauty Salon and Day Spa in Bellingham, decided to take her passion for beauty and wellness to the next level by opening the Zorganics Institute in the city’s Bakerview Square.

The idea of opening an all-in-one, accredited training facility closer to home, for Whatcom and Skagit County residents who want to launch a career in the beauty industry, has been a longtime vision for its founder.

“Opening a school has been a long-term goal for me to do, and now I’m in a time of my life where it can work for me,” says Emalange, who launched the locally sourced, all-natural organic beauty products line Zorganics in 2006.

Room remains for October start dates

The Institute features a range of programs in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Nail Technology. Emalange has brought in some of the Northwest’s most experienced instructors, while serving as president and primary educator herself.

Interested individuals are encouraged to come down to the training facility at 112-410 West Bakerview Rd. any Saturday in October from 1-3 p.m. for a tour and to chat with Emalange and her staff. There’s still room in the first intake, but new sessions will be starting every month.

Here’s some more details about the new Zorganics Institute:

Worried about your financial situation? With the school endorsed by WorkForce Board in Washington, students can apply for federal funds for tuition and assistance programs, but Zorganics also has its own scholarship programs

Zorganics is one of the only beauty and wellness schools to use its own brand of products, which have been in the marketplace in and around Bellingham for more than a decade

Students from the school will gain experience at the student salon, where clients can receive services at discounted rates, while cancer patients receive free services at the student salon year-round

Emalange opened her salon in Bellingham after discovering a niche in the market for catering to people of varying ethnicities with specific hair and skin types. The Institute, she says, will train more people to provide that expertise, but also be able to adapt to whatever needs their future clients may have.

